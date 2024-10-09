Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives 3: Ananya Panday is looking forward to ‘masti’; Shanaya Kapoor ‘can’t wait’ for new season

The much-anticipated trailer for the new reality web series, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives 3, was released earlier today. Fans are buzzing with excitement to see the drama that Karan Johar’s series promises to deliver. Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor have also shown their enthusiasm for the trailer, giving it a big shout-out as they look forward to the show.

Today, on October 9, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and shared the trailer of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, which also stars her mother, Bhavana Pandey. She didn’t write much, yet her caption spoke volumes as she wrote, "Mastiiiiiiii" followed by multiple laughter emojis.

In addition to this, Shanaya Kapoor also shared the trailer featuring her mother Maheep Kapoor as she visibly couldn’t contain her excitement. She wrote, "Can’t wait" followed by heart on fire, heart-eye, party-popper, and pink heart emojis. The daughter of Sanjay Kapoor also tagged her mother and, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh alongside.

After two successful seasons, the makers are set to come up with the third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Adding a twist with more drama and fun, a 3-minute trailer offered a glimpse into the upcoming season. In the upcoming season, we will see Bollywood wives competing with Delhi divas, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and, Kalyani Saha Chawla.

In addition to this, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and many more faces of Bollywood will be seen making an impact in the series.

"It’s getting heated!! Mumbai meets Delhi in a fabulous face-off this season. Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, arrives on 18th October, only on Netflix," the post was captioned by Karan as he shared the trailer on his Instagram.

The first two seasons of the show were released in 2020 and 2022 respectively. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment Productions, it is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Aneesha Baig, and Manu Maharshi. The series is poised to release on Netflix on October 18, 2024.

On the work front, Ananya is currently enjoying the appreciation for her performance in Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL. The series which also stars Vihaan Samat is streaming on Netflix.

