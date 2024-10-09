Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives 3 Trailer: Kareena Kapoor passes FLIRTY comment for ‘hot’ hubby Saif Ali Khan; ‘I know that guy…’

One of the most loved reality-web shows, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is set to return with its third season. The trailer for the upcoming season was unveiled just a few minutes back. Apart from the original cast, we also see Saif Ali Khan making an appearance leaving fans extra excited. Meanwhile, his loving wife, Kareena Kapoor couldn’t help but go gaga over her ‘hot’ husband.

Today, on October 9, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the reality series, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. The trailer begins with Saif Ali Khan inviting the audience to narrate the "tale of two cities." Needless to say, the Devara actor looked his charming self in an opulent green shirt paired with blue denims. He also sported stylish black eye-glasses to complete his look.

Soon after the trailer was released, Kareena Kapoor couldn’t stop praising her handsome husband. She reacted to the post with the most flirtatious comment expressing, "Hey I know that guy (accompanied by a star and a red-heart emoji) Soooooo hot (accompanied by glancing emoji)".

In addition to this, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped red-heart eye emojis and also wrote, "Let’s go", Seema Kiran Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari also dropped multiple emojis to express their excitement. Meanwhile, Saif’s sister Saba Pataudi wrote, "Fabulous."

A 3-minute long trailer features Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdej, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey competing with Delhi divas, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla. In addition to this, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and many more faces will be seen making an impact in the series.

"It’s getting heated!! Mumbai meets Delhi in a fabulous face-off this season. Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, arrives on 18th October, only on Netflix," the post was captioned.

The first two seasons titled as Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives were released in 2020 and 2022 respectively. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment Productions, it is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Aneesha Baig and Manu Maharshi.

The series is poised to release on Netflix on October 18, 2024.

