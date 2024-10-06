CTRL: Hansal Mehta calls Ananya Panday ‘a prodigious talent’; ‘After the thoroughly unabashed Call Me Bae...’

Ananya Panday starrer CTRL was released on the streaming platform earlier this week. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the cyber-thriller has been receiving immense appreciation from the cine-lovers. Meanwhile, after Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta has heaped praise on the latest released film and called Ananya a ‘prodigious talent.’

Today, on October 6, Hansal Mehta took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster of Ananya Panday starrer CTRL. Offering effusive praise on the film, he began by expressing,"@motwayne is one of the most interesting filmmakers of our times. Every film he makes is totally different from his other work. Always innovating, searching, trying, finding new stories and constantly delving into new cinematic language."

He continued by writing, "From Udaan to the latest CTRL his work could sometimes be a tad bit frustrating but I’ve always found his work utterly fascinating. This new film is quite literally a mind bender and a revelation of sorts."

"A revelation about our digitised times and even more a revelation of a prodigious talent called @ananyapanday. She owns this disturbing world and allows us a deep dive into the mind of somebody living an alternate reality with both humanity and depth. Absolutely striking! After the thoroughly unabashed Call me bae I’m looking forward to her further choices," he further mentioned.

"Kudos to @nikhildwivedi25 along with @netflix_in for telling this timely tale. You guys rock @monika__shergill @ruchikaakapoor. Vikram Motwane and team - THANK YOU!," he concluded.

Overwhelmed by such a response, Anany replied, "Hansal Sir! Thank you so so much this means the world to me coming from YOU !!! " and Vikramaditya mentioned, "Nobody delivers truth bombs quite like you Hansal sir!!"

Several internet users also joined Mehta in appreciating the film. A user wrote, "Amazing brilliant. This guys knows what he creates .super congrats to give us one of the finest work recently from you again . Loved it" and another fan wrote, "Beautiful performance by @ananyapanday grippy, scary and so much eye opener"

The recent-released cyber-thriller, CTRL stars Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat in the key roles. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film marks the second collaboration between both actors after Call Me Bae. Backed by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya A. Menon, it is now streaming on Netflix.

