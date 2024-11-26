Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Shalini Passi says Mauritius trip was 'perfect'; reveals where she'd take her co-stars on vacay

The cast of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives enjoyed a girls' trip to Mauritius in one of the episodes, which was undoubtedly a total blast, filled with spice and drama. While Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made every effort to bring everyone together for a fun getaway, Shalini Passi described the trip in a recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit as perfect. She also revealed that she would love to take the group on a skiing trip next.

In a recent Reddit AMA, when asked where she would take the girls for a holiday instead of Mauritius, Shalini Passi responded that while she believed the Mauritius trip was perfect, she would definitely choose a skiing trip for their next getaway.

In response to a question on Reddit about whether she could do backflips, Shalini shared that she performs backflips every day, especially when dealing with negativity.

When asked if she had a childhood nickname that her family still uses, she revealed that neither her family nor her friends are allowed to call her by any nicknames.

For the unversed, one activity that caught everyone's attention was Shalini's mention of regularly practicing cryotherapy. Prior to her trip to Mauritius on the Netflix show, she was seen undergoing a cryotherapy session to "prepare for the vacation."

This therapy, also known as cold therapy, is often used to accelerate recovery from injuries, especially among athletes. This technique can range from applying ice packs to immersing oneself in ice baths or sometimes entering the body in a cryotherapy chamber. As Shalini Passi mentioned on the show, the cool chamber is believed to help burn calories and heal muscles.

Advertisement

Delhi-based socialite Shalini Passi has gained widespread recognition thanks to her role in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, where she has become a fan favorite.

Known for her impeccable style and rarely seen in anything casual, Shalini truly embodies the "fabulous" lifestyle, leaving both the other wives on the show and the audience in awe. In addition to her stunning gowns, the unique jewelry she wore during her singing lessons also caught the attention of many.

ALSO READ: After 2 blasts near Badshah’s Chandigarh bar, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility