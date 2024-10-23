5 Female led web shows on Netflix to add extra sass in your lives

With the arrival of OTT channels, the audience is flooded with ample content to choose from. Among the scores of films and shows created every year, there are some female-led wen shows on Netflix that have taken viewers by surprise. If you have missed watching them, here’s a comprehensive list of TV series for you to pick and choose from.

5 Female led web shows on Netflix that are a must-watch:

1. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Star cast: Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Taha Shah Badussha

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

Genre: Period drama/History

Year of release: 2024

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ace Bollywood filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for making some memorable movies used his OTT debut as a perfect opportunity to tell the tale of the courtesans of Heeramandi in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore. Just like many of his movies, this period drama is also one of his magnum opus projects with larger-than-life sets, costumes that tell a tale, and characters that were perfectly handpicked by the casting team. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is one of the important female-led web shows on Netflix that a cinema lover can’t afford to miss.

2. Masaba Masaba

Star cast: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam

IMDb rating: 6.7/20

Genre: Biographical drama

Year of release: 2020

Director: Sonam Nair

Four-time National Award-winning actress Neena Gupta and his extremely talented daughter, celebrity designer Masaba Gupta feature in Masaba Masaba. It is inspired by the lives of this popular mom-daughter duo who navigate through life in their own unique way. While the TV series also unveiled their real, flawed selves, it also serves as a reminder that women can’t lead their lives happily and peacefully without needing a husband to dictate them. The way these boss women handle their personal and professional lives is something many of us need to learn from the female-led Netflix web show.

3. Call Me Bae

Star cast: Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, Mini Mathur

IMDb rating: 6.0/10

Genre: Romance

Year of release: 2024

Director: Collin D'Cunha

After working in several movies in the past five years, Ananya Panday stepped into the streaming realm with Call Me Bae. This pure masala entertainer revolves around the life of a billionaire heiress who becomes homeless overnight after making a huge mistake. Soon, she finds herself looking for shelter in the weirdest of places.

Eventually, she holds her ground and flies to the city of dreams to make a life of her own. Bidding adieu to her luxurious life in her mansion, she moves in with a couple of aspirational women who become her besties and keepers of their ‘behen-code’. The Drama show showcased how women can do anything if they put their minds and souls into it. Also, behind every successful female is another woman cheering for her!

4. The Fame Game

Star cast: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Mulay, Lakshvir Saran, Muskkaan Jaferi

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Year of release: 2022

Director: Bejoy Nambiar

With The Fame Game, Madhuri Dixit and the team highlighted the dark world of entertainment and showbiz. The eight-episode mystery family drama TV series revolves around a Bollywood actress who suddenly goes missing one day. In the quest to find the celebrity, her life becomes open for public consumption, which leads to the cops investigating her dark and abusive life, far from what her fans thought of her. If you haven’t watched this female-led web show on Netflix, then take this as a sign!

5. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Star cast: Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, Gauri Khan

IMDb rating: 4.2/10

Genre: Reality TV/Drama/Romance

Year of release: 2020

Director: Uttam Ramkrishna Domale

The series debuted in November 2020 with the title Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. For two seasons, it showcased the real life of the two Bollywood wives and their B-town pals. The second season premiered in September 2022. Celebs like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, along with the respective husbands of the wives, namely Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and Sohail Khan, made special appearances in this female-led web series.

Earlier this month, on October 18, 2024, the third season was unveiled with the addition of three other famous wives from Delhi, namely Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Ranbir Kapoor’s sister), Shalini Passi (art and design collector) and Kalyani Saha Chawla (entrepreneur and close friend of many B-town celebs). This season has been renamed Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

Have you watched them all? Let us know in the comments section.

