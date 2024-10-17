Madhuri Dixit- Shriram Nene Anniversary: When actress revealed her husband only recognized Amitabh Bachchan at their wedding reception

Madhuri Dixit ruled the 90s with her captivating smile, commendable dance moves, and eyes that spoke to the audience. For years, she enjoyed the love of millions of admirers from all over the globe.

But in 1999, she broke the hearts of scores of fans when she married Dr Shriram Nene in an arranged marriage setup. On October 17, the couple tied the knot in an intimate affair. As they complete 25 years of marital bliss this year, we take a trip down memory lane to the time when the Dhak Dhak Girl revealed her husband could only recognize Amitabh Bachchan at their wedding reception.

During an old interview with Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Devdas actress Madhuri Dixit spoke about her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, and how he was oblivious to her Bollywood films and barely knew any B-town star. She stated, “I think the only star he recognized at our reception was Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. He had seen his film when he was in school and that was Amar Akbar Anthony.” The actress said that when Nene saw Big B, he was ‘I think I know that face.’ This was when she clarified that he had watched him in the iconic movie.

She also revealed in the earlier chat that since her husband was unknown about her stardom in India and her impressive filmography, she, along with her mother-in-law, made him see one of her songs, but in vain. When they insisted that he should watch the track, Mr. Nene blatantly ignored it and enquired if they could go out and do something else. When the host asked her what it was about him that attracted her, Dixit stated that on some grounds, they were very similar, and yet, in some ways, they were very different.

Advertisement

The Fame Game star further expressed that an actor carries baggage with them. But he had no preconceived notion about her that she thought wasn’t possible in India as almost everybody knew her. For the unknown, Madhuri and Shriram, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles, tied the knot at the residence of Dixit's elder brother in Southern California. After getting married to him, Madhuri bid adieu to her acting career and relocated abroad for nearly a decade. The couple has two sons, Arin and Ryan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra has right attitude, Varun Dhawan ‘gets up in gym’, Ajay Devgn is dedicated; reveals their fitness trainer Prashant Sawant