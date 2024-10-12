Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra blessed with baby girl; couple shares FIRST glimpse of little one in official announcement
Masaba Gupta and her husband Satyadeep Misra have begun a new chapter in their lives as they recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl.
Earlier in 2024, Masaba Gupta and her husband Satyadeep Misra announced that they were expecting their first child. Now, the couple has shared the happy news of being blessed with a baby girl.
Today, October 12, 2024, Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra made a joint announcement post on Instagram in which they confirmed the arrival of their baby.
