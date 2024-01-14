Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-Anil Kapoor evoke patriotism in new poster ahead of trailer release

The excitement for Siddharth Anand's upcoming movie Fighter has been off the charts. With Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, the film is getting closer to its release date. Fans have been buzzing with anticipation after watching the teaser and listening to the songs, which have taken over the internet.

Meanwhile, the makers are going all out to keep the hype alive by releasing promotional materials. Just recently, they revealed the newest poster of the film, building up even more excitement for the trailer release.

New poster of Fighter featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor out

Earlier today, on January 14th, Hrithik Roshan hopped onto his Instagram account and shared a fresh poster from his highly anticipated film, Fighter. The poster features him with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The lead trio's eyes are filled with passion and pride as they take on the role of pilots. Moreover, the background includes a touch of tricolor, enhancing the sense of honor and patriotism.

While sharing the post, Hrithik Roshan wrote in the caption, “#FighterTrailer TOMORROW at 12:00 PM IST. #Fighter Forever#FighterOn25thJan releasing worldwide. Experience on the big screen in IMAX 3D.”

Take a look:

Once again, the actor's latest poster has got fans buzzing with excitement. The comments section is overflowing with their reactions. One fan exclaimed, "Go Fighters!" while another couldn't help but say, "Wow, this poster has taken my breath away!"

Exclusive deets on Fighter's trailer

Just a few days back, Pinkvilla exclusively informed our readers that the trailer of Siddharth Anand’s Fighter will be released on January 15. As per the insider, the director dedicated the past month to perfecting it and has now crafted a version that perfectly captures the essence of the nation's mood during the Republic Day season.

The source close to the development further revealed that the Fighter Trailer will see a complete shift in the template from all the assets that have come out to date. “The best has been kept for the end, and one can expect a lot of patriotism and high-octane dialogues from Hrithik in the trailer. The visuals aside, watch out for the front-footed dialogues and Indo-Pak conflict, as Sid will finally open up all that was kept under the wraps with the theatrical trailer.”

The film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2024.

