All We Imagine As Light OTT release: When and where to watch Payal Kapadia’s flick starring Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha online

The Cannes Grand Prix-winning movie All We Imagine As Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, hit the big screens in India with an initial limited release in Kerala on September 21, 2024. Now, the movie is all set to hit streaming platforms soon as well.

In an official post by the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, it was confirmed that the movie would be released online on January 3, 2025. Along with the official announcement, the platform also penned the caption: “Festival de Cannes Grand Prix Winner 2024 & with 2 Golden Globe Nominations - Payal Kapadia ’s masterpiece All We Imagine As Light will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on Jan 3. A movie you can’t miss!”

The movie All We Imagine As Light focuses on the tale of two Malayali nurses, Prabha and Anu, who live in Mumbai. While Prabha is upright in her life, Anu is quite the opposite, being more outgoing and even having a secret affair with a man.

In their daily lives in Mumbai, Prabha yearns for her husband, who migrated to Germany soon after their marriage. Amidst such circumstances, the nurse duo finds themselves helping Parvaty, a cook at their workplace, fight against capitalistic builders who want to demolish her chawl.

However, things become problematic when Parvaty goes back to her village, and Prabha and Anu help her settle there. The rest of the movie focuses on what happens to the two of them as they arrive in the village and how their innermost feelings are manifested, bringing new light into their lives.

The Payal Kapadia-directed film featured Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha in the lead roles, with actors Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, Azees Nedumangad, Anand Sami, and others playing key roles in the flick.

Moving forward, Kani Kusruti was recently seen playing the lead role in the Malayalam film Mura, directed by Muhammad Musthafa. The film, which featured Hridhu Haroon and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles, was an action thriller. The actress is next expected to appear in the film Ouseppinte Osyath.

