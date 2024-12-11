Alia Bhatt sends special message to All We Imagine As Light director Payal Kapadia as she bags Golden Globes 2025 nominations; ‘History is yours’

After winning the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 for her drama film All We Imagine as Light, Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia is nominated for another international award. The movie has secured two prestigious nominations at the Golden Globes 2025. While the country is proud of Payal, actress Alia Bhatt is also happy for her feat. Hence, she penned a special note for the director and stated, ‘History is yours.’

A while ago, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and posted a video announcing Payal Kapadia as one of the nominees for Best Director Motion Picture at the Golden Globes 2025. Like most of us, the Jigra actress was overjoyed to see Kapadia bring so much pride and recognition to India and Indian cinema.

Hence, she expressed, “History is yours,” and tagged Payal and the movie All We Imagine as Light to it.

Take a look:

While Payal has been nominated for Best Director Motion Picture, her movie is also nominated in the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture category. When the nominations for the Golden Globes were announced on December 9, 2024, Payal and her team jumped in joy.

While talking to India Today Digital, she expressed how deeply honored and happy she was. The Indian filmmaker stated, "I'm deeply honored by this nomination and grateful to the HFPA for this recognition. This is a celebration of everyone who worked so passionately on the film. To everyone in India, All We Imagine As Light is still in theatres - please go watch it and support us."

For the unknown, All We Imagine As Light premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2024, and later won the Grand Prix at the coveted event. Since the movie is co-produced by companies from France, India, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Italy, Payal's movie was sent by France's Oscar committee as the country's official submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards.

Also penned by Payal, the film stars Divya Prabha, Kani Kusruti, Hridhu Haroon, Chhaya Kadam, Azees Nedumangad, Anand Sami, and more.

