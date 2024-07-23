Gulshan Grover supports stars in ongoing entourage costs debate; says producers are aware of all the expenses

Bollywood's Bad Man Gulshan Grover is known for playing memorable negative characters in several films. The powerful actor made his acting debut in 1980 with Hum Paanch and continues to hold a strong presence in the film industry even after a career of more than 4 decades.

Gulshan has recently opened up about the ongoing entourage debate related to Bollywood stars and has spoken in its support.

Gulshan Grover says producers already know about the stars' expenses

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Gulshan Grover opened up about the entourage cost of stars and said that producers are unnecessarily highlighting it as an issue. The actor said that producers are aware of all the expenses associated with a particular star and calculate them before bringing them on board.

"Producers are just unnecessarily highlighting this issue now. How can you compare the current scenario to the past?” he asked while mentioning that actors need a support system around them to give their best to the process of filmmaking.

Grover mentioned that the increasing losses of producers due to underperforming big films and high entourage costs for stars are just part of the package.

He said that if a star is late by a few hours or wants to leave at a certain time "for whatever reason," it's given when a star is signed. He added that anyone who complains about this is living in the past. Gulshan Grover went on to explain that when a star is signed producer knows that if they don’t show up on time, he needs to calculate "three hours of work loss" or make arrangements so that something else can be shot until they arrive.

Earlier filmmakers like Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Kunal Kohli and Anurag Kashyap have shared their opinions on the entourage costs debate. Actor Kartik Aaryan and Makeup artist Shaan Muttathil also joined the debate and shared their thoughts.

Gulshan Grover's work front

Gulshan Grover is known for playing iconic villains in films like Ram Lakhan, Shola Aur Shabnam, Hera Pheri, Mohra, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Vijaypath and more. In the past few years, he has worked in Hindi films like Sadak 2, Mumbai Saga, and more. Currently, he is in the news for his role in Tamil film Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan in the lead.

