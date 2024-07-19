Anurag Kashyap's film heroines wear cotton sarees worth Rs 250, says Bollywood makeup artist as he reacts to entourage cost debate

The entourage costs of Bollywood stars have been a big topic of discussion lately. Several filmmakers including Anurag Kashyap have openly talked about it and have called the costs unnecessary.

Now Bollywood's one of the highest-paid makeup artists Shaan Mutthathil who has worked for heroines like Jacqueline Fernandez, Rani Mukerji, and more has reacted to Anurag Kashyap's statement. He said that Anurag Kashyap will never need a celebrity makeup artist for his films because his film's heroines wear cotton sarees worth Rs 250 and need no makeup.

Shaan Muttathil on the importance of a celebrity makeup and hairstylist

While speaking in a recent podcast for the YouTube channel, Phitte Muh With Sik & Jas, Shaan Muttathil opened up about the high fees charged by celebrity makeup artists and hairstylists including him. He said that everyone works in the industry to make money and after gaining good experience in the industry, everyone charges for the expertise they have gained over the years. He asked if Anurag Kashyap would ask for a fee equivalent to a new director after giving several "hit films" in his career.

He said that there's a lot of jealousy which is understandable because makeup artists and hairstylists get paid more than managers, first ADs, and assistants of DOP. However, explaining the reason behind that he said that there are only a few of them who get paid in lakhs among the millions of other artists in Mumbai.

Talking about Anurag Kashyap's statement, he said that "of course he can lose his s**t" because he's hearing Rs 1.5 lakh for makeup and hair when his heroines don't need that because his cinema is of a different kind. "His film is in some village with the cotton saree of Rs 250, she wakes up, and she cries" he said while adding that there's no girl in his film who's running around and her hair has to be blown in a slow motion or her boyfriend says something about her lips which are being shown in a closeup.

Giving an example of Karan Johar, he said that when he talked about the matter he never said anything about the makeup and hair artists but said heroes and heroines need to cut down on their fees. "He knows the importance of makeup and hair," said Shaan.

Anurag Kashyap's work front

Anurag Kashyap is known for directing films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Dev D, No Smoking, Black Friday, Ugly, and more. Apart from filmmaking, he has also garnered appreciation as an actor in films like AK vs AK and Maharaja.

As a director, Anurag is currently working on an upcoming thriller that will have Bobby Deol in the lead alongside Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, and Joju George.

