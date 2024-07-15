Kartik Aaryan reveals he thinks 'a lot' before speaking; says he doesn't like being 'associated with controversies’

Actor Kartik Aaryan is enjoying the success of his recent movie Chandu Champion. The biopic has received positive responses from both fans and critics, with special praise directed at his versatility and groundbreaking role. However, being an actor has challenges, as it entails scrutiny and controversies. The actor has now chosen to break his silence on these matters.

Kartik Aaryan reacts to controversies

In a conversation with News18, Kartik mentioned that he has learned the importance of filtering his thoughts through experience. "I’ve become very serious now. I think a lot before speaking. But people scrutinize that too. They say, yeh itna soch samajh ke kyun bol raha hai?”

Regarding controversies, The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor said that he always aimed to avoid them, but he now feels it's more crucial than ever. He said that he never liked being involved in controversies or discussing them. This mindset has been with him since the beginning of his acting journey."

"I don’t enjoy my name being a part of any kind of controversy. That’s why I remain silent irrespective of the situation," he admitted.

When asked about the reason for his change, Kartik emphasized the importance of letting his work speak for itself. He explained that his career is the top priority in his life.

The Freddy actor also acknowledged that sometimes his casual remarks in jest have been blown up into headlines. He admitted that initially, he used to speak freely without much consideration, which was a part of his natural demeanor. Now, however, he has deliberately become more cautious in his speech.

Kartik Aaryan on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aaryan has a couple of projects lined up. He is set to reprise his role as Rooh Baba in Anees Baazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, alongside Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan.

Reports suggest that he also has Aashiqui 3 in his pipeline, although there is no confirmation on the project yet. Previously, Pinkvilla reported that the actor is in discussions with Sooraj Barjatya to portray the iconic character of Prem in his upcoming project.

