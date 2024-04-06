Gurinder Chadha reacts to false reports of Alia Bhatt playing Indian Princess in Disney film; here's what she said

Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful and busiest Bollywood stars. The gorgeous and talented actress has a list of exciting films lined up and recently internet was abuzz with reports of Alia doing filmmaker Gurinder Chadha's upcoming Disney film. It was said that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress is being considered to play an Indian Princess in GC's upcoming Disney film. However, Gurinder has now denied the reports.

Gurinder Chadha denies the reports of Alia Bhatt playing Indian Princess in her Disney film

As per the reports, filmmaker Gurinder Chadha has been in talks with Alia Bhatt to play the Indian Princess in her upcoming Disney film. However denying the reports, the filmmaker wrote in all caps on Twitter, "This is not true. Not sure where this started. The script is still in the works. Alia and I had a meeting bout another project and I attended her charity gala recently."

More about Gurinder Chadha's Disney film

Deadline reported in 2022 that Disney finalized an original musical feature inspired by a “dynamic princess from Indian history.” The script is being penned by Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges, with Chadha also directing and producing the film. The details of the plotline have not been revealed yet.

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia Bhatt made her debut in the American film industry last year with Netflix's Heart of Stone also starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Advertisement

She is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala and jointly produced under the banners of Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is based on a sibling relationship and also stars Vedang Raina.

Alia has also recently entered YRF Spy Universe and will be headlining the upcoming biggie as a spy. The film will also have Sharvari Wagh in a pivotal role and Bobby Deol will be joining as an antagonist. Apart from that, she will also reunite with her Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the epic saga, Love & War. The upcoming ambitious film of SLB will have her alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.