The white shirt has long been a timeless wardrobe staple. But, let's be honest, this reliable friend can also feel a bit basic. Well, who says this classy pick has to be boring? Bollywood celebrities are showing us how to style a white shirt and elevate it with unique and stylish twists. From Alia Bhatt's effortlessly chic look to Deepika Padukone's edgy ensemble, and much more—get ready to be inspired!

These divas are effortlessly transforming this everyday essential and classic pieces into outfits with white shirt that are both stylish and inspiring. Let’s discover how Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia, and other fashion icons are rocking the white shirt with unique flair. Whether you're aiming for comfy-chic or edgy elegance, you'll find endless inspiration to elevate your own white shirt looks.

How to style a white shirt the unique and sassy way in 2024:

Oversized white shirt with corset:

If you’re wondering whether there is a jeans and white shirt combination that can help you craft the perfect work-to-party attire for those super busy days? Well, the answer is yes. Deepika Padukone proved that not too long ago— She wore a stylish and slightly oversized shirt with a wide-legged pair of high-waisted jeans.

The secret twist in this white shirt outfit was a sheer black corset that made it look all the more amazing. The Jawan actress’ look is the answer to all of your white formal look needs. Remember to pair it with blingy wristwear and match it with some black pencil heels or boots for that extra touch of modern allure. You can also add matching earrings to ace the vibe.

Cropped shirt with baggy jeans:

Are you one of those young Gen-Z fashion queens who are bored with the basic white shirt style? Well then, you must want to learn how to style a white shirt uniquely. Fret not, Tamannaah Bhatia is here to guide you. After all, she recently wore a super stylish cropped bright white shirt with a collared neckline, paired with cargo pants-like baggy blue jeans.

You can also go with wide-legged trousers if they are a major influence in your capsule wardrobe. You can effortlessly elevate such looks with formal pumps or boots. Remember to add some bling factor with classy accessories, and don’t forget to go with a radiant makeup look to ace the sassy white shirt look.

White shirt with cycling shorts:

Looking to give your white shirt an unexpectedly sporty and modern twist to serve fashion perfection? Let’s get inspired by none other than the fashion icon, Neena Gupta herself. She recently wore a full-sleeved and slightly oversized white linen shirt, paired with cycling shorts for a day out in the sun. However, you can also go with tailored trousers for a more formal touch.

You can easily make such looks more formal with a statement choker piece, classy earrings, and your favorite pair of sunglasses. Add a high-end sling bag and some simple sneakers to complete the look. However, if you love all things edgy then you should definitely go with boots for this one.

Tied-up shirt with wide-legged pants:

Who said classy white shirt outfit ideas are limited to denim jeans and basic shorts? After all, even wide-legged black pants can help you slay the formal way. Triptii Dimri showed us how to do it in a black-and-white classy outfit that simply slayed. She turned her white cotton shirt into a tie-up style from the front with a knot and paired it with black wide-legged jeans for a properly unique look.

You can easily add some extra charm by going for basic sandals or sneakers to complete this casual girls' day out look. Also, you must add some sass to the outfit with dainty pendants and simple earrings. Remember to add your favorite pair of sunglasses to give it a rather classy touch for formal events.

White shirt with fringed denim jeans:

Have you ever wondered how Bollywood celebrities have always managed to look so great in white shirts i.e. the wardrobe classic? Well, it’s all about great styling and Alia Bhatt recently proved that. She wore a classic white shirt with blue-hued fringed and distressed denim jeans for the ultimate white shirt style.

You can easily complete such looks with classy heels, sassy pumps, or even basic flat sandals. Feel free to add white sneakers for a rather sporty touch. Remember to add statement hoops with some minimalistic makeup, and you're good to go with this classic rock-chick white shirt look.

White shirt and black pants with trail:

Many actresses have proved time and again that the best combination for white shirt is undeniably black pants. But, is there a way to create such a monochromatic outfit that is both unique and fashionable? Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently showed us that ‘yes, we can’. She opted for a classic white shirt with ruffled and balloon sleeves. She paired it with a pair of black pants with an attached elegant trail.

Such stylish and versatile looks are perfect for every body type. You can also make them look more sassy by adding matching sunglasses and minimalistic accessories.

Cropped white shirt with jeans:

If you truly believe that white shirts and basic jeans look outdated, you’re sadly mistaken. Mira Rajput Kapoor recently showed us how evergreen the classic denim jeans paired with a stylish white shirt look can actually be. She wore a cropped shirt with a curved cut and paired it with denim straight leg jeans for a simple yet effortlessly chic white shirt casual outfit.

Such elegant white shirt styling ideas are simply ideal for every occasion. You can easily elevate such looks with minimalistic accessories, ankle boots or heels, and a super cool high-eng tote or sling bag. Remember to add some magic to the fit with your makeup look to suit the occasion.

From effortlessly chic to edgy and bold, Bollywood divas have gone out of their way to show us a whole new world of possibilities when it comes to styling a white shirt. So, the next time you reach for that crisp white button-down, remember these tips and unleash your inner fashion icon. With a little creativity and inspiration, you can transform your white shirt into a statement piece that's uniquely you.

Which one of these celebrity-approved white shirt looks is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

