Want to up your formal wear game but still crave a touch of fashionista flair? Look no further than these 5 celebrity-inspired blazer dresses that will have you slaying the style game, just like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and other leading ladies. It’s time to dish the dollar and embrace the dynamic duo of fierce edge and formal elegance.

So, without further ado, let's dive in and take a detailed glance at five unforgettable celebrity blazer dress looks that will have you feeling inspired in no time.

5 classy celebrity-inspired blazer dresses:

Black-and-white printed dress:

Deepika Padukone is the undisputed queen of Bollywood fashion. She loves to experiment with her style, as evidenced by the printed black-and-white blazer dress she wore recently. She paired her formal fit with thigh-high black boots to give it that edgy touch.

The Jawan actress accessorized her monochromatic look with statement-ready earcuffs—what could possibly go wrong? We also loved her radiant makeup look with the pretty pink lipstick—a proper 10!

Classy black cut-out dress:

Kriti Sanon, the queen of powerful style statements, has always gone above and beyond to rock her formal outfits. She is an ardent lover of blazer dresses, and she recently left us speechless when she served boss babe vibes in a full-sleeved black blazer dress with fiery cut-outs at the waist.

The Teri Baaton Mien Aisa Uljha Jiya actress styled it with matching black heels and lace stockings. She also went with a fresh-faced makeup look and her signature sleek hairstyle.

Shimmering black formal dress:

The actress who has turned into the national crush, Triptii Dimri, also loves to make her mark with the most incredible ensembles. She recently chose to wear an incredibly classy black shimmery blazer like a mini-dress. This glittery full-sleeved long jacket had a sultry deep V-shaped neckline with an oversized silhouette.

The Animal actress completed the look with ruched black boots as well as a smokey eyeshadow, dewy base, and nude matte lipstick. Her ‘devil mat care look’ was a chic way to ace the formal vibe.

Elegant gray blazer dress:

Alia Bhatt looked simply stunning in a grey blazer dress, which she teamed with her sassy and spectacular maroon thigh-high boots. This gave the whole outfit a color-blocked effect, enhancing its overall appeal. We loved the fact that the dress has a knot in the middle, right on the waist—this is exactly what gave it a touch of much-needed edge.

Posing tall under the sun, the Gully Boy actress kept her look simplistic and minimalistic in a sleek bun with nude makeup.

Stylish chocolate brown dress:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also wore a simply stylish blazer dress for The Sky Is Pink promotion not too long ago. She slayed in a full-sleeved chocolate brown blazer dress crafted by none other than Versace. The femme and fabulous dress were just gorgeous, with exquisite detailing on the sides.

The global icon’s flawless makeup, which included brown smokey eyeshadow and wine-colored matte lipstick, was completed with sassy stilettos from Christian Louboutin. We’re obsessed.

So, ditch the outdated notion of formal wear being synonymous with boring! Take inspiration from these 5 stunning blazer dress looks and add a touch of Bollywood glamour to your next formal ensemble.

Which one of these looks is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

