Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a glittering affair, oozing extravagance and glamor. The guest list boasted not only Bollywood A-listers but also business tycoons and political figures from across the globe.

The night shimmered with a dazzling display of fashion, as Bollywood actresses were dressed in their statement-worthy couture creations. Yet, only a select few truly stole the spotlight, leaving a lasting impression with their impeccable style. We’re still swooning over the star-studded affair!

Let’s just look back and discover which Bollywood divas turned up the fashion factor at the grand wedding ceremony, taking the glam quotient to an unbelievably high level with their supremely fashion-forward choices.

12 best-dressed divas at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been one of the most fashionable global style icons, and we are obsessed with her mesmerizing looks. Her little outfit for the grand wedding was no exception.

She opted for a rather rich lehenga set coming from the shelves of the ace fashion designer, Tarun Tahiliani. The bright yellow-orange piece consisted of a long and flowy skirt with beautiful nature-inspired floral embroidery work. Even her blouse and dupatta along with her accessories were on point.

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone served one of the highlight looks of the night in a supremely spectacular red and gold kurta and salwaar suit that was just all things fierce, fashionable, and fabulous. Her elegant pregnancy-friendly maternity-fashion look was custom-crafted by the designers at Torani.

It featured an embroidered long full-sleeved kurta with a matching salwar and a heavily worked-up dupatta. Even her iconic jewelry choice had us gasping at its opulence!

Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt opted for a handwoven saree that is a 160-years-old. The pure silk wonder taken was taken from the archives of the ace designer, Manish Malhotra. Its fuchsia-pink hue glowed against the actress’ complexion.

Meanwhile, the pallu featured real zari work done with silver and gold along with a heavily embroidered broad border that elevated the look. This exquisite detailing represented everything that the time-honored techniques of India have to offer.

Kiara Advani:

Kiara Advani knows just how to turn heads with ethnic looks. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress embraced the Gujarati tradition in a lehenga choli look. This incredibly alluring piece, crafted by designers at Torani, came with an extravagant price tag of Rs. 4,99,500.

It featured a cap-sleeved blouse with an alluring sweetheart neckline, which gave a sultry twist to her look. Ir was paired with a dramatic colorful and well-pleated lehenga skirt that simply rocked. She also added a well-draped dupatta with gold jewelry to complete the look.

Suhana Khan:

Suhana Khan rewore her extravagant gold and beige Manish Malhotra saree for the baraat, and it was perfect. But, it was her second look that made our hearts beat faster. She donned a multicolored and thoroughly embroidered lehenga set.

This classy ensemble was heavily embellished with sequin, beads, and zari work.

The fashionable piece from Mayur Girotra couture perfectly suited her frame. Suhana Khan paired it up with a well-draped dupatta and flawless accessories.

Janhvi Kapoor:

Although Janhvi Kapoor started the night in her Baraati outfit, she changed into a second ensemble that made us swoon and gush. She glistened in a shimmering gold ethnic ensemble that was just all things incomparable.

Her statement-worthy piece was beautifully custom-crafted by Falguni Shane Peacock, and the golden lehenga choli was out of our dreams. The mermaid-style lehenga, embellished with sequins and crystal work was paired with a matching choli and dupatta.

Katrina Kaif:

Who says that understated elegance cannot be served with a vibrant and perfect wedding-ready look? Katrina Kaif served ethnic fashion perfection in a red Sabyasachi saree with a delicate buti motif that was all things awesome.

The statement pick featured an intricate border with nature-inspired gold floral embroidery that was a total work of art in itself. It made her complexion glow. The look’s full-sleeved blouse with polki accessories was also just fabulous.

Kriti Sanon:

Most wedding guests' looks are fabulous and femme in vibrant colors, and that’s precisely what Kriti Sanon served for the wedding ceremony last night. She wore a mermaid-style lehenga set that was all thing alluring.

Heavily embellished with sequin work and intricate traditional embroidery with white and orange-ish threads at the edges, it was the perfect Arpita Mehta-crafted pick for the star-studded event. She also added a radiant makeup look and perfect accessories for the night.

Disha Patani:

Who says that you cannot merge ethnic elegance with a contemporary clause in a vibrant look that is perfect for wedding occasions?

Paired with a heavily embroidered and sequined silver frame-fitting blouse with a plunging neckline and sleek straps, this saree made the actress glow. We also loved how she kept her accessories minimalistic to keep the attention on her sassy ethnic pick

Rashmika Mandanna:

Who says yellow must be limited to Haldi ceremonies, and cannot be chosen for a vibrant and beyond-mesmerizing wedding outfit? Rashmi visibly proved this wrong in an amazing silk lehenga set.

Her white and yellow Sheetal Batra lehenga, which was styled like a stylish half-saree, was one of the most spectacular ethnic serves of the night. The classy lehenga, embellished with beads and sequin work, looked fabulous.

Khushi Kapoor:

Khushi Kapoor started the night, wearing a stylish and vibrant groom squad co-ord set with sequined animal print all over it. But, her second look was the one that blew us away. She opted for a stunning lehenga choli set which featured a statement brown lehenga skirt.

The gorgeous gold embellishments on the same were a total work of art. She also added a matching full-sleeved and boat-necked choli with fabulous pearl-studded embroidery work. Even her accessory choices were perfect.

Genelia Deshmukh:

If you think that fashion sustainability and fabulousness cannot go hand-in-hand well then, you must think again. This is because Genelia Deshmukh served them both in a super traditional Marathi multi-coded look last night. This was her perfect way of paying homage to her Maharashtrian roots.

Her all-white look, created by the mavens at Re-ceremonial, featured a spectacular saree. The pick was made with recycled cotton and silk traditional pieces. The vegan recycled Himroo sari was also elevated in the best way possible with amazing accessory choices

Which one of these celebrity-approved looks is your absolute favorite? Let us know in the comments!

