Happy Birthday Vamika: 5 times Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli made cutesy revelations about their 3year-old munchkin

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer are celebrating their daughter Vamika's 3rd birthday today, January 11, 2024. The couple got married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter in 2021. Even though the couple has not shared close pictures of their daughter, the proud parents never miss any opportunity to mention their daughter in interviews. Likewise, on Vamika's birthday, let's revisit times when Anushka and Virat talked about their daughter sharing cute details.

5 times Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli share cutesy details about their daughter Vamika

1. Virat Kohli reveals meaning of Vamika

In 2021, fans were speculating that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma would name their baby daughter Virushka to match their names. However, they chose the name Vamika. During an interactive session with fans, Indian cricketer Virat was asked about the meaning of the name, and he revealed that Vamika is another name for Goddess Durga.

2. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma reveal what an 'ideal' Sunday looks like with Vamika

During a conversation with Livspace Unfiltered, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were asked about their perfect Sunday at home. Virat revealed with a smile, "Our ideal Sunday is simply chilling at home." Anushka said, "As if we have a choice for a Sunday." Then the cricketer went on to describe their Sunday routine and added, "Any off day for us is, we chill in the family room, we have a cup of coffee and play with our daughter." On the other hand, a cheerful Anushka shared, "Then we do coloring. Then we do blocks."

3. Anushka Sharma finds Vamika extremely determined

In an interview, Anushka Sharma shared that Vamika is determined like her. She added that if her daughter wants to do something, then she is going to do that. The actress also said that it is nice to see that side of Vamika because she was like that, too.

4. Anushka Sharma reveals cute habit of Vamika

In a conversation with a leading daily, Anushka Sharma was asked to share her happiest moments. She said it's when her daughter Vamika tries to make her laugh. "And, when she sees that she has made me laugh, she repeats the action over and over to make me laugh again," added the proud mother.

5. Virat Kohli reveals he was doing THIS before Anushka Sharma delivered their daughter Vamika

Virat Kohli took a paternity leave and was not a part of India's greatest series win in Australia so that he could be there with his pregnant wife. During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Kohli revealed what he was doing when Anushka delivered their baby.

Recalling the time, he shared, "The last Test, I remember Shardul and Sundar were having a partnership, I was just watching it on my phone just before we had to go when the doctor called us so. That is how connected you are to the team and how much you are looking forward to the guys doing well."

Pinkvilla wishes Vamika a delightful, happy birthday!

