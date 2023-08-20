Happy Birthday Vayu: 7 times Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja offered cutesy glimpses of their son

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She has a huge fan following on social media. Sonam is not only an actress but also a fashion icon. She has films like Raanjhanaa, Neerja, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and others added to her career. She is not only an actress but also a proud mother to her baby son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja who turned 1 on August 20, 2023. The actress and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, a baby boy on August 20 last year. The actress has been enjoying the joys of motherhood since she welcomed Vayu. She often shares adorable pictures and videos of her son on Instagram with her fans and followers. Here we present 7 adorable and cutesy glimpses of Vayu shared by Sonam and her husband.

Anand Ahuja and Vayu's adorable father-son moment

On July 30, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram and wished her husband Anand Ahuja a happy birthday. Along with the wish, the actress shared an adorable father-son moment with Anand and Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. In the first picture, Anand can be seen helping Vayu walkV on the street.

Sonam Kapoor shares glimpses of Vayu and Anand on Father's Day

On June 18, Sonam Kapoor penned a beautiful message as she shared an unseen heartwarming video of her husband Anand Ahuja spending time with their son Vayu on the occasion of Father’s Day. She shared a video that featured a lot of adorable clips of Anand and Vayu while enjoying their time in London.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "To the most incredible father in the world...Thank you for being your best self so I can be mine, and thank you for giving Vayu a childhood filled with so much love and adventure...You’re my inspiration and my anchor @anandahuja. Happy Fathers’ Day! Love you the most! #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents #anilkapoor #harishahuja.”

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s son Vayu’s royal welcome in Delhi

On April 10, Sonam Kapoor shared a couple of pictures of Vayu’s royal welcome in her Delhi home. In the first picture, the actress can be seen in a stunning white salwar kameez as she poses with her mother-in-law and husband Anand Ahuja who is holding baby Vayu in his arms. In the next picture, Sonam’s in-laws can be seen posing for the picture. Then the actress shared a glimpse of the entrance of her house which was decorated with plants and flowers. She also shared a picture of her dining table which was decorated wonderfully for the grand welcome of Vayu.

Sonam shares cute glimpses of Vayu from London

Sonam once shared a bunch of pictures from her London holiday with her husband Anand and son Vayu. In the pictures, the couple can be seen admiring their baby Vayu. They are also seen walking down the street while Vayu is in his mother's arms. Sharing the pictures, Sinam wrote, "Spring is coming….. @anandahuja #vayusparents #everydayphenomenal."

Vayu Kapoor enjoys time with father and his uncle

On May 13, Sonam shared an adorable picture of Vayu enjoying his time with his father Anand, and his uncle Anant Ahuja. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "The Ahuja boyzzzzzzz #everydayphenomenal."

When Vayu turned 6 months old

On February 20 this year, Sonam and Anand's son Vayu turned 6 months old and on this occasion, the 38-year-old actress shared a lovely post, calling him her ‘biggest blessing’. She posted a picture with him, and another video in which he is seen attempting to get up and crawl. Sharing the glimpses, Sonam wrote, "6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more. #6monthsold #6monthspostpartum #vayusparents #everydayphenomenal."

When Sonam and Anand revealed their son's name

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja shared an adorable picture of them holding their baby boy and revealed the name of their newborn baby on September 20, 2022. Disclosing the name of their child in a sweet Instagram post, the adorable couple wrote that they have decided to name their son ‘Vayu’.

Sonam wrote on Instagram, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives…In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength…In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.” Elaborating further, the actor wrote that “in the Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the five elements and is known to be the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav.” She further wrote that “Vayu is a symbol and the essence of life.”