Heeramandi’s Taha Shah Badussha reacts to being tagged as ‘National crush’; says ‘Mere posts par 500-600 likes aate the…’

Taha Shah Badussha took center stage after his appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The internet labeled him as the National Crush after his impressive portrayal of Tajdar Baloch in the series. Additionally, his social media fan following also grew in leaps and bounds after the show’s release.

In a recent interview, Taha Shah Badussha expressed his happiness over the same and mentioned how he is stunned by the number of likes on his posts that have shot up. Read on to know what he shared.

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha reacts to being labeled as the National Crush

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, the Heeramandi actor stated he was certain that people would appreciate his work one day, but never thought it would happen all so suddenly. The actor is ‘grateful’ for getting his due after working hard for 15 years.

He also reacted to social media labeling him as the ‘National Crush’ and expressed his surprise over how the number of likes on his posts has grown from hundreds to lakhs.“I didn’t expect something like this coming, yeh bahut badi cheez hai (It’s a very big thing). Mere posts par 500-600 likes aate the and pata nahi aisa kya hua hai (I used to get 500-600 likes and I don’t know what suddenly happened) that they have gone in lacs. This whole National crush thing is very humbling,” he said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

He further credited Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his newfound status and the audience’s reception. He expressed that he has remained unchanged over the years. It was solely due to the talented filmmaker's presentation that he gained recognition.

“I feel that Tajdar is the National crush, Taha bas ek zariya hai (Taha is just a bridge). I am what people have made me today. I hope every character becomes a national or international crush, that’s very encouraging," he further added.

It is worth mentioning that Taha’s followers prior to the show's release were nearly 183k and have been consistently growing in large numbers. Currently, Taha enjoys nearly 2 million followers on Instagram.

Apart from Taha, Heeramandi also starred Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, and Aditi Rao Hydari among others.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi's Taha Shah reveals Sharmin Segal was very happy at success party; says she is 'strong person'