Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad make heads turn with their uber-chic look at Mumbai Airport-WATCH

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are among the most loved celebrity couples, and they never fail to make heads turn every time they step out in the city. This time was no different, as the lovebirds were spotted at the Mumbai Airport. A day after New Year, Hrithik and Saba were clicked at the airport, and they looked absolutely stunning.

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad arrive at Mumbai Airport

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were clicked by the paparazzi at the airport as they jetted off together, and we wonder if they are headed for a romantic vacay? The Fighter star looked handsome, as usual, in a black tee paired with a matching jacket and a pair of denim jeans. He wore black sneakers, and carried a small bag in his hand as he made his way to the airport gate.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend Saba Azad rocked a black tee with matching high-waist pants, and layered the top with a brown leather jacket. She left her hair open, and donned dark sunglasses. Needless to say, they made for a stunning couple, and exuded major couple fashion goals with their gorgeous airport look! Hrithik flashed a thumbs-up before entering the gate, while Saba smiled and waved at the paparazzi. Watch the video below!

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, fans went gaga over Hrithik and Saba. One netizen wrote, “Greek god of Bollywood,” while many others dropped heart and fire emojis.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s relationship

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's dating rumors first began in January 2022, after they were spotted together, holding hands outside a cafe. They made their first red carpet appearance together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.

In October 2022, Hrithik shared Saba Azad's picture on Instagram for the first time. Sharing a snap from their London trip, he wrote, "Girl on a bench. Summer 2022. London. The Van Gogh immersive experience.”

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s work front

Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s aerial action film Fighter. He will share screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time. It is all set to release on January 25, 2024. Meanwhile, Saba Azad recently sang the song I Wanna See You Dance from the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

