Hrithik Roshan calls Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan’s Ishq Vishk Rebound title track ‘Superhit'

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin, Pashmina Roshan, is all set to make her grand Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Ishq Vishk Rebound. Hrithik has been showcasing his support for Pashmina’s film constantly on social media.

The title track, Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar, featuring Pashmina, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal, was recently released. Now, Hrithik has reacted to the song and called it a ‘superhit.’

Hrithik Roshan praises Pashmina Roshan’s Ishq Vishk Rebound title track

Today, May 22, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share the party anthem, Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar, on his Stories. The story featured a still from Ishq Vishk Rebound's song, with Pashmina Roshan sitting in between Jibraan Khan and Rohit Saraf. Hrithik wrote, “What a song! What dancing! SUPERHIT!” accompanied by a red heart and fist bump emoji.

Have a look at Hrithik’s story!

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor, who starred in the original movie Ishq Vishk in 2003, also showcased his appreciation and wished luck to the entire team of the film. He stated, "21 years and the track still sounds fresh. All the best guys! This one will always be special," along with a red heart emoji.

About Ishq Vishk Rebound

Presented by Tips Films, Ishq Vishk Rebound is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani, the film will arrive in cinemas on June 21, 2024.

Alongside Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal, the movie also features Sheeba Chadda, Kusha Kapila, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Akarsh Khurana, Shilpa Vishal Shetty, Shataf Figar, and Anita Kulkarni in significant roles.

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

Hrithik Roshan is currently engrossed in the filming of War 2, the sequel to the 2019 film War. He will be playing the role of agent Kabir in this next film in the YRF Spy Universe. The actor’s first look was revealed in the post-credit sequence of the 2023 release, Tiger 3.

Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR are set to star in the movie in pivotal roles. War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji, and the action-packed venture will be released in theaters on August 14, 2025.

