Kareena and Karisma Kapoor with their contrasting yet stylish ensembles remind us sisters who slay together, stay together

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have a reputation for their acting abilities and their fantastic fashion taste. They're currently vacationing in the UK and turning heads with their catchy outfits in British land as well.

Kareena and Karisma match each other's looks while keeping their own style intact. Well, without any doubt, the sisters are an inspiration for people planning trips and those who want to spice up their day-to-day fashion. Let's check out their picks for the European getaway.

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor's vacation outfits

Standing in front of stunning backgrounds, the sisters are showing how to nail vacation fashion while looking effortless chic.

Kareena looks put-together while maintaining a casual vibe. She wore a brown jacket over a white button-down shirt with a collar to lend some flair and warmth to her appearance. Her wide-leg jeans complemented her outfit nicely, giving her a cool but laid-back vibe.

She finished her look with black sunglasses and brown leather shoes. She let her hair loose to maintain its natural look. She decided to go with minimal make-up for a fresh and radiant appearance.

On the other hand, Karisma chose a more laid-back and classic holiday outfit. She also wore a white round neck t-shirt but paired it with a long black jacket with collars, buttons, and pockets. Her white trainers and green cap were sporty elements that she incorporated into her look. This she complemented with black sunglasses, minimal makeup, and free flowing hair.

Kareena and Karisma proved that siblings can match their looks while maintaining their own uniqueness. Kareena blends timeless and modern pieces, which stand out next to Karisma's laid-back and hip vibe. Their clothes not only pop against the gorgeous UK scenery but also serve as a guide for those who want to upgrade their vacation outfits.

If you're getting ready for a trip or just need some outfit ideas, learn from these Bollywood sisters!

