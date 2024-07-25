Calling all fashion rebels! The leather jacket, a timeless symbol of all things cool and rebellious, is back in a big way. This wardrobe staple is also a versatile treasure chest that can be dressed up or down, adding instant charm to any leather jacket outfit. But, how do you rock this edgy staple without looking like you're stuck in a fashion time warp and what to wear with a leather jacket? It’s time to get some answers, and we’ve got your back.

From flirty mini skirts, baggy jeans, and bodycon skirts, to fierce bodysuits, We've curated a list of 7 celebrity-inspired ideas on what to wear with a leather jacket that will transform your leather jacket outfits from biker babe vibes to modern fashionista fabulousness, while, of course, perfectly capturing your personal style.

7 leather Jacket outfits for modern fashion queens:

Leather jacket with midi skirt:

Many people truly believe that leather jackets only belong with pants and jeans. If you’re one of them then you’re sadly mistaken, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s latest look was proof. The Aisha actress wore a brown-hued full-sleeved leather jacket that looked just suave. The collared leather jacket with a unique flag design at its back was all things classy.

She paired the brown leather jacket outfit with a gray midi skirt and a collared white shirt. You can also go with a longer or shorter versatile piece. Further, you can effortlessly elevate such formal looks with classy pumps or boots and minimalistic accessories along with dark-tinted sunglasses. Don’t forget to ace your makeup look with this classy outfit.

Leather jacket with baggy denims:

Are you wondering if there is a way to create the perfect work-to-party attire? Well then, Tara Sutaria’s classy look is the answer to all of your troubles and needs. She recently wore a white crop top that helped her flaunt her curves with baggy denim blue jeans with a faded material. She layered the outfit brown leather jacket with a long full-sleeved brown leather jacket for those super windy days.

These long jackets are just perfect for every occasion and every body type. You can also make your look more sassy by adding a matching high-end sling bag with minimalistic accessories. Remember to complete your look with classy pumps or cool boots for that beyond-formal effect and elegant style.

Leather jacket with flared jeans:

If good looks could kill then Kriti Sanon’s recent classy look would be incomparably dangerous, especially if you like blasts from the past. It featured a cropped and full-sleeved brown jacket with rolled-up sleeves, formal shoulder pads, and a deep and alluring neckline. She paired her sassy piece with flared and high-waisted dark denim jeans with a 90s flared design. You can also add gloves for a cooler appeal.

You must complete such an oversized leather jacket outfit with matching pumps or combat boots and minimalistic accessories like pretty necklaces, earrings, matching rings on his fingers, and even prettier tinted sunglasses. Remember to add a natural makeup look with a resplendent base, subtle eyeshadow, mascara, and pretty lip gloss to serve formal finesse.

Leather jacket with fitted mini-skirt:

Do you want to slay a display of playful elegance? Deepika Padukone effortlessly pulled off Alex Perry’s full-sleeved black leather jacket paired with an off-shoulder super hot corset-like top, and this outfit would be the best source of inspiration for you. She paired it with a neon green mini-skirt, creating a captivating contrast. You can also go with a longer maxi skirt for the black leather jacket outfit.

You must also elevate your ensemble with a choice of black pumps or even boots for a rather edgy aesthetic. Such sandals with ankle tie-ups tie the whole look together such remarkable instances of fashion experimentation also need a no-accessory vibe along with a dewy makeup look. You must also add edgy and defined eyes to slay the formal way.

Leather jacket with calf-length pants:

Who said leather jackets cannot help you rock the formal aesthetic with a femme and fabulous twist? Malaika Arora certainly proved this wring with a classy all-black look. She opted for a black full-sleeved leather jacket with a rather fitted silhouette and a pleated design. She also added a matching corset underneath to rock the vibe. She further paired this with matching calf-length pants that absolutely slayed.

Such looks can help you channel the formal vibe while also, proving to be the ideal for all occasions—From dates to night outs with besties. Remember to complete the look with your favorite pumps, heels, or even boots for a classy thigh-high boots outfit. Also, go for a dewy makeup look with nude lips and minimalistic accessories for this one.

Leather jacket with fitted tights:

One of the most trend-worthy ways to rock a leather jacket is to pair them up with fitted tights just like Parineeti Chopra recently did. She wore an oversized beige T-shirt with an alluring circular neckline with half-sleeves. She paired it with matching high-waisted and ankle-length tights with a rather fitted silhouette. The diva’s casual ensemble was all things amazing but you can also easily go with a mini-dress.

You can easily elevate such modern oversized leather jacket outfits with subtle and minimalistic accessories like black dark-tinted sunglasses and matching pretty manicured nails. You must also remember to add some charm to the look by completing it with white sneakers for a sporty touch. Keep your makeup look minimal with a pink lip tint for this one.

Leather jacket with bodycon skirt:

Are you one of those young Gen-Z fashion queens who loves to slay with bodycon silhouettes, while flaunting your curves to pure perfection? Well then, you must take some major fashion inspiration from Shruti Haasan. She recently wore a black fitted camisole with sleek straps and an alluring neckline, paired with an animal-printed midi skirt. She also layered the outfit with a black leather jacket to rock the vibe.

You can also go with matching black denim shorts to elevate the whole leather jacket outfit. However, you can even pair such versatile picks with formal shoes or edgy boots for that super-sassy aesthetic. Remember to add silver accessories like chains with matching earrings and rings. You must also add a radiant makeup look with defined eyes and bold lipstick for some majorly classy appeal.

So, now you have various stunning ways to rock a leather jacket, straight from the style books of Bollywood's finest divas. Remember, fashion is all about expressing yourself, so don't be afraid to experiment and put your spin on these gasp-worthy leather jacket outfits. Whether you're a denim enthusiast or a skirt lover, there's a leather jacket outfit fit out there, waiting just for you.

So, which one of these seven celebrity-inspired leather jacket outfits was your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

