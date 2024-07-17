India’s Best Dancer 4: Judge Karisma Kapoor flaunts THIS talent of hers on show after Geeta Kapur’s request

India’s Best Dancer Season 4 premiered last weekend, on July 13. With Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis as part of the judges' panel, the dance show started on a high note last weekend. This is the first time the Bollywood actress is seen in a full-time judge’s role for a television show. Now, let’s take a look at what to expect from the next episode.

Besides the performances, one of the highlights of the show will be Lolo sewing the buttons on her co-judge Terence Lewis’s shirt.

Karisma Kapoor sews a button on Terence Lewis’s shirt

There’s also a promo uploaded from the upcoming episode of India’s Best Dancer 4. It shows Geeta Kapur telling Karisma Kapoor that Tence Lewis’s shirt has a button missing and she asks, “Ma’am, aapko button laganaa aata hain? (Ma’am, can you sew buttons?)” Hearing this, host Jay Bhanushali makes a face.

Watch India’s Best Dancer 4 promo here:

Host Geeta Kapur brings a sewing toolkit and gives it to Karisma Kapoor. The latter decides to prove her skills and takes up the challenge. She successfully passes the thread through the needle and starts sewing. She says she needs her glasses, but still, she is trying her best.

Terence Lewis jokes and says, “Aap mere ankhon mein dekhiye. (You stare at my eyes).” Geeta Kapur laughs and says, “Koi suno inki baatein. (Someone should hear the conversation).”

As the Bollywood actress looks up, the needle pricks Lewis’s skin and he screams. The promo ends here.

Talking about the last season, India's Best Dancer 3 featured judges Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre, with Jay Bhanushali as the host. The season premiered on April 8, 2023, and concluded on September 30, 2023. Samarpan Lama emerged as the winner.

India’s Best Dancer – Season 4 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.

