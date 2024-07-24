Malaika Arora has always been one of the most fashionable actresses in B-town, making her mark with her stylish choices. Whether it's a sequin-laden silver bodycon gown for a star-studded event, an elegant pre-draped saree for a party, or a dramatic saree look for a wedding, Malla knows how to slay, and there’s frankly no stopping her.

Earlier today, she impressed us with a sporty and simple airport look. Dressed in a head-to-toe gray ensemble, the diva showcased an unexpected but chic style choice. Let’s zoom in and take a closer look at the sassy outfit donned by Malaika Arora.

Malaika Arora looked magnificent in a gray-and-white airport look:

If you’ve been thinking that the sporty look is old and outdated, Malaika Arora just proved you wrong with her latest airport-ready ensemble. She made a strong case for activewear and showed us that athleisure is here to stay. The Dabangg actress sported an all-gray and white look featuring a spectacular tracksuit that gave off major gym babe vibes, and we’re taking notes.

The oversized ensemble delivered a hefty dose of sporty aesthetics with its simple design, which is precisely what made the Housefull actress’s outfit so swoon-worthy. Her outfit included a full-sleeved jacket with a zip. The relatively loose and long jacket featured a white stripe on its side, adding to the overall design. This detail contributed to a Gen-Z-approved androgynous feel in Malaika’s latest look.

Furthermore, she paired the jacket with matching gray high-waisted track pants. These high-fashion trousers featured a relaxed design with soft material, allowing the actress to travel in style. The high-waisted, ankle-length pants boasted a wide-legged silhouette that complemented the oversized jacket perfectly, making it a smart choice for traveling. The Happy New Year actress looked fantastic.

This Gen-Z-approved modern airport look suited the diva like a charm. To enhance the sporty appeal of her outfit, she completed the look with matching white sneakers, which added a polished touch. Her stylish choices embodied the Gen-Z aesthetic and left us thoroughly impressed. This versatile outfit is simply perfect.

Malaika Arora’s accessories and glam picks:

Talking about her accessories, Malaika kept things minimalistic with slightly oversized, high-fashion black, dark-tinted sunglasses. These subtle picks elevated her look while ensuring that all the attention remained on her outfit. However, she couldn't resist adding a luxe twist with a quilted black YSL tote bag.

Additionally, Arora complemented her minimalistic accessories with a natural makeup look featuring a radiant base. She added a pop of color with a touch of rouge blush and completed the look with matte bold red lipstick, making her look absolutely stunning. This ensemble allowed the diva to flaunt the power of her natural beauty and her lovely smile.

Last but not least, let’s talk about Malaika’s hairstyle. She opted for a high, well-formed yet messy bun. This casual choice kept her hair tidy while helping her beat the heat and humidity, ensuring her gorgeous face was clearly visible. The hairstyle complemented the sporty aesthetic of her ensemble perfectly.

So, what do you think of Malaika Arora’s super sporty and stunning outfit? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us!

