INSIDE Sidharth Malhotra’s mid-night 40th birthday celebration: actor twins with wife Kiara Advani in VIRAL pic

Sidharth Malhotra flew back to Delhi a couple of days ago ahead of his birthday, accompanied by his wife, Kiara Advani. The handsome actor is celebrating his 40th birthday today, January 16, 2025. Meanwhile, a picture from their midnight celebration has surfaced on the internet, leaving fans in a frenzy.

Renowned mentalist Akshay Laxman, known for his mind-reading skills, took to his Instagram handle to post a picture with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani . Offering a glimpse into their celebration, Laxman thanked the couple for making him a part of Sidharth’s 40th birthday festivities.

In the picture, Sidharth and Kiara are seen twinning in black. The birthday boy wore a black shirt paired with jeans and a white jacket, while Kiara donned an all-black ensemble. She accessorized her outfit with stylish golden earrings and flaunted her huge diamond ring.

The caption on the post read: "Thank you, SID & KIARA, for making me a part of Sid’s 40th!! A standing ovation from your guests made all the hard work so, so worth it… What an amazing evening!! @sidmalhotra @kiaraaliaadvani."

Take a look

Soon after the picture was made public, fans flooded the comments section gushing over the post featuring the beloved couple. A fan wrote, "that's amazing" while another fan stated, "Kya baat hai . Masttt" followed by multiple red-heart emojis , and a third fan demanded, "Can you give us more pictures."

On the professional front, Sidharth will be soon seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor for the upcoming rom-com, Param Sundari. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the cross-cultural love story will be backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. It is poised to release later this year on July 25, 2025.

Advertisement

Kiara, on the other hand, will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

ALSO READ: Azaad: Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani receives major shout-out from Vijay Varma for her track Uyi Amma and we 100% agree with him