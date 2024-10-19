Happy Birthday Sunny Deol: When Salman Khan got emotional on phone call with Border star and said THIS

Bollywood star Sunny Deol has been captivating audiences for decades, building a legacy not just with his powerful performances but also with his friendships in the industry. On his birthday, let’s revisit a memorable moment when he shared about receiving an emotional phone call from Salman Khan, who expressed his deep affection for him. It’s a heartwarming example of the beautiful bond of friendship they share.

In an interview with PTI, Sunny Deol shared details about his meeting with Salman Khan, where the two bonded during a trip to Goa. He mentioned that they spent a few hours together, laughing, joking, and enjoying each other's company.

He expressed that they were both pleased with the way things were going and even discussed the possibility of collaborating on a project. According to Sunny, Salman seemed genuinely happy during their time together.

The actor also recalled receiving an emotional phone call from Salman Khan, describing how heartfelt the conversation was. He expressed that Salman conveyed his love for him during that call, highlighting the deep bond they share. "I remember he had called me once and how emotional he was, and he said how much he loves me. That's the kind of connection we have," the Border actor shared.

On the work front, Sunny Deol was recently seen in Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, alongside Ameesha Patel, with Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur in supporting roles. Next, he will take on the iconic role of Hanuman in the Ramayana.

Additionally, he is set to return as Major Kuldeep Singh in Border 2, which features a talented cast including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, reviving his powerful character from the classic war drama.

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Sunny Deol's upcoming project with Gopichand Malineni has been titled Jatt. A source said that the title reflects the character's persona, as Sunny will embody a larger-than-life, heroic figure with classic Jatt traits.

For this role, he will sport a distinctive look featuring a light beard and mustache, adding to the powerful aura suggested by the title. The film promises to showcase Deol as a commanding and dynamic character.

