Ira Khan plants a kiss on mother Reena Dutta’s cheek in adorable UNSEEN pic from mehendi ceremony

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare have been painting Udaipur red with their romance. The lovebirds who got their wedding registered in Mumbai amidst an intimate function surrounded by their close friends and family are in Udaipur now for a grand wedding function. Every day we get to see some amazing pictures and videos from the wedding and we bet fans love the vibe of the wedding. It was Aamir Khan’s daughter's mehendi ceremony yesterday and social media is flooded with pictures from the same. But the one picture that has all our attention is the one that Ira’s makeup artist shared on her social media.

Ira Khan’s special moments from her mehendi ceremony

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ira Khan’s makeup artist Coleen Khan Affonso shared a couple of pictures from the mehendi ceremony. In the first picture, we can see the bride kissing her mother Reena Dutta. Both the mother-daughter duo look gorgeous in traditional attire. The bride wore an Ivory white gown with a halter neck while her mother wore a beige-coloured saree with golden designs on it and a Pink border. In the next picture, Ira poses with her hubby Nupur Shikhare who looks dapper in beige colored pants that he paired with a Pink shirt and brown waist code. Indeed these two look made for each other.

Check out the post:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding video

Yesterday, the first glimpse from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding video was released on social media. The wedding video began with Nupur and his friends running to reach the wedding venue. In the video, the fitness enthusiast revealed the emotional connection behind him making the decision to run to reach his wedding venue. The video showcased the couple taking their respective oaths on the stage while being surrounded by their happy families and friends. The video also showcases many guests including Imran Khan’s rumored girlfriend Lekha Washington, Mithila Palkar, and others. The video ends with Ira jokingly informing the crowd that Nupur will now go and shower to which the fitness enthusiast too jokes that he is following his wife’s orders already.

Check it out:

Ira Khan shares wedding itinerary details

On January 7, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her Udaipur wedding itinerary. She shared a sneak peek into her wedding invitation on Instagram. The itinerary revealed that there will be a welcome dinner on January 8, followed by the Mehendi ceremony on January 9. A pajama party is scheduled for January 8, and the sangeet ceremony will be held on January 9. The traditional ceremony, where the couple will exchange vows once again, is set for January 10.

As reported earlier, the extravagant event is scheduled at the Taj Aravali Resorts in Udaipur, where 176 hotel rooms have been reserved for the bride, groom, families, and guests. Approximately 250 people are expected to attend the festivities, starting with the arrival of guests on January 7 and concluding with the final celebrations on January 10.

