Abir Gulaal Teaser OUT: Fawad Khan’s magical voice, sparkling eyes charm Vaani Kapoor and we don’t blame her; release date revealed

The wait of the fans is over as Fawad Khan is set to return to Bollywood after almost 9 years. He has been paired opposite Vaani Kapoor in a romantic comedy titled Abir Gulaal. The official teaser of the movie has now been unveiled, in which the Pakistani actor charms his co-star with his magical voice and sparkling eyes. The theatrical release date of the film has been announced as May 9, 2025.

Today, April 1, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Abir Gulaal shared the film’s teaser across digital platforms. The 1-minute, 2-second teaser begins with the question, “When was the last time you fell in love?” Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s characters are seen sitting in the car together as the song Kuch Na Kaho from the film 1942: A Love Story plays on the radio.

Fawad sings along, and Vaani is mesmerized by his charm. As they gaze into each other’s eyes, the latter asks, “Abir Singh, flirt kar rahe ho? (Are you flirting with me?).” In response, Fawad says, “Do you want me to?” As the romantic moment ends, a soulful song plays, unveiling the film’s title and release date. It read, “Abir Gulaal bringing love back 09.05.2025.”

In the caption, Vaani wrote, “The wait is over! Bringing love back to the big screen with Abir Gulaal and @fawadkhan81. A Richer lens film @aricherlens. See you in the cinemas on 9th May!”

Advertisement

Watch the teaser here!

Presented by Indian Stories Limited and A Richer Lens Entertainment, in association with Aarjay Pictures, Abir Gulaal is a sweet love story set in London. The film is directed by Aarti S Bagdi and produced by Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy.

Earlier, the director shared some details about the story with Variety, saying, “The film explores the journey of two individuals who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence.”

Alongside Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, the cast includes Lisa Haydon, Ridhi Dogra, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi, Rahul Vora, Amrit Sandhu, Sujoy De, and Dev Agrawal.