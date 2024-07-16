Fawad Khan EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Actor reveals if he ever silently battled mental health issues; shares advice

Fawad Khan, the heartthrob, who has an immense fan following in India and Pakistan has been making headlines ever since he announced the upcoming Pakistani supernatural television series, Barzakh. Ahead of the show’s release, Fawad Khan sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and talked about whether he ever faced mental health issues throughout his career. The Humsafar actor also shared his advice for those who are going through it.

Fawad Khan shares if he ever silently battled mental health issues

An actor's life is full of ups and downs and often due to problems in their career, they silently battle mental health issues. We asked Fawad Khan if there was such a phase in his life. Taking some time to think, the Humsafar actor said, "Well, I think it’s a business of vanity. There is insecurity, to a certain degree, everyone faces that insecurity."

He continued, "I think the best way to tackle it is… (Takes a long pause) I don’t think I’m the right person to give this advice because I think there are people who have gone through a far greater struggle than I have. I have been very lucky, very fortunate, and very grateful for that."

Watch the full interview with Fawad Khan here:

Fawad Khan's advice

Fawad Khan further shared an advice for those who often face mental health issues due to career problems. He said, "But I think let things happen at their own pace. Let things happen. When the time is right, things will happen. Patience is the key."

Advertisement

Fawad Khan on staying away from social media

Khan prefers to keep his personal life away from social media and only keeps his fans updated on his professional endeavors on social media platforms. Talking about his choice to stay away from social media, he said, "But more than that, I would say if you are dedicated to the craft, be dedicated to the craft in a way that do your own, and just turn off that switch. This is why I have always been against social media it puts you in a very vulnerable position and you feel like you’re losing out on a lot. The world is racing ahead and you are left behind. That is the pitfall."

"So, it’s been I think now 15 years and the past 10 years, where social media has been more of a presence in the lives of actors. And it’s something we are all acclimatizing to. I think it will take time for us to understand that it’s probably not the be-all and end-all in life. There are far greater problems and greater troubles in life than in the careers we pursue. You need to look at things happening around you and be grateful for what you have," added the Barzakh actor.

Advertisement

Talking about Barzakh, it also features actors like Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, and others. The project is slated to premiere on July 19, 2024, on Zindagi's YouTube Channel and ZEE 5 Global.

ALSO READ: Fawad Khan EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Actor talks about Barzakh exploring mature themes; emphasizes on approaches he made to play his role