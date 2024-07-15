Fawad Khan has made a mark in the entertainment industry with his performances in the popular dramas Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai. Starring Fawad and Sanam Saeed, Barzakh, directed by Asim Abbasi, delves into themes of generational trauma, mental health, and gender inclusivity. The recently released trailer offers a glimpse into its mystical narrative.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Fawad Khan opened up about working with Sanam Saeed again and how their relationship has evolved over the years.

Fawad Khan opens up on his equation with Sanam Saeed

When asked about his equation with Sanam Saeed reflecting on their past collaboration in Zindagi Gulzar Hai, where they portrayed the beloved characters Kashaf and Zaroon, the actor said, “I think Sanam is a phenomenal actor and the equation working with her, I feel very comfortable. It’s a very comfortable zone to work in.”

He added, “After so many years, Barzakh, there are surprises for the audience. I mean it may not be what they expected but it is an interesting dynamic and having worked with her after so many years, I am so glad because she’s such a gifted actor.”

He further said, “As an actor, I feel like it’s more about reaction than it is about action and when you have such a talented actor in front of you and you’re reacting to one another. It makes your job so much more easier. It goes both ways.”

Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan enjoy immense popularity among fans for their roles in the hit show Zindagi Gulzar Hai. Portraying Kashaf and Zaroon, the actors received widespread acclaim for their on-screen chemistry on the Pakistani series.

More about Fawad Khan

Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut in the romantic comedy Khoobsurat, starring as a prince opposite Sonam Kapoor. In 2016, he featured in Shakun Batra’s family drama Kapoor & Sons, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt.

His second collaboration with Dharma Productions was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, directed by Karan Johar, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Now, Fawad Khan is all set for the release of his series Barzakh, a story about love and loss, co-starring Sanam Saeed.

