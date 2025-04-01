Abir Gulaal Teaser: Netizens ‘freak out’ over Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback; are ‘sold’ on his chemistry with Vaani Kapoor

Fawad Khan, whose last Bollywood film was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016, is making a comeback to the industry. The teaser of his new movie, Abir Gulaal, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, has been released. Netizens couldn’t keep calm and were ‘freaking out’ over seeing Fawad in a Hindi film again. They were also ‘sold’ on his chemistry with Vaani.

Today, April 1, 2025, soon after the official teaser of Abir Gulaal was released, netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. They showered a lot of love on Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor.

One person exclaimed, “FAWAD IS COMING BACK ON OUR SCREENS?? THAT TOO ROMANCE GENRE. Yes I am actually freaking out.”

A user wrote, “Watched the teaser for #AbirGulaal and nearly freaked out at my desk cause it’s been 13 years since Humsafar, I’m obviously much older, but Fawad Khan still managed to make my heart skip a few beats when Abir offered to flirt with Gulaal.”

Another netizen stated, “this looks so good fawad and vaani have some insane chemistry im sold.”

One tweet read, “fawad khan singing in his entity paradigm-y aawaz, subtly flirting, bringing back romance on the big screen - ufff, my heart.”

A post shared, “vibes giving exactly that! stuck in traffic, rains pouring, you’re inside accompanied by a fav person with a fave song playing on the radio.”

Another user noted, “The teaser looks fresh and the chemistry between Fawad Khan and Vaani kapoor seems to be working. Bring back this old school Rom-Com genre, tired of watching those back to back predictable action genre movies.”

One fan said, “BLUSHING KICKING THROWING UP SMILING GIGGLING BLUSHING AGAIN I missed him Bollywood so much OH FAWAD KHAN YOU BEAUTY.”

Netizens also showcased their excitement in the comments section of the teaser on Instagram. One person mentioned, “The world is healing. This era is finally back?!” while another wrote, “YES. BRING LOVE BACK. YES PLEASE. LOVE. WOH ISHQ-MOHABBAT-PYAAR WAALA LOVE. GOD DAMMIT I’M SEATED.”

Abir Gulaal is a romantic comedy directed by Aarti S Bagdi. It is slated to be released in cinemas on May 9, 2025.

