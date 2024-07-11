Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Hangover' on Sukesh Chandrashekhar continues; conman plans to giveaway 100 iPhone 15 Pro on her birthday

The season of love seems to be arriving a little too early for Sukesh Chandrashekhar as he is gearing up for the birthday of his ‘baby girl’ Jacqueline Fernandez. A jailed conman, Sukesh was recently granted bail by the Bombay High Court but remains in prison due to some other cases against him. However, his imprisonment won’t hamper the actress’ birthday as his plan is set for her.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens a new letter for Jacqueline Fernandez ahead of her birthday

In a long note that has surfaced online, Sukesh referred to the actress as ‘my Bomma and baby girl’ before mentioning that he is super excited for her birthday which falls 30 days from now, August 11, 2024. Calling it his favorite day of the year, Sukesh wrote in his note, “A celebration that I enjoy, seeing your pretty smile, which is the only thing that melts my heart.”

Jacqueline Fernandez’s hangover continues on Suresh Chandrashekhar

Chandrashekhar further revealed that for quite some time now he has been grooving to Kick actress’ Hangover song. According to him after carefully listening to the song’s lyrics he feels that the song says the same thing Sukesh feels for Jacqueline Fernandez.

He added, “So My Bomma, I wanna say, I have an amazing ‘hangover’ about you, the way you speak, your smile, your hugs, cuddles, your love for me, your anger which disappears in seconds, your eyes, every single thing, it’s a ‘hangover’ and ‘hangover,’ which will remain all my life.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Goats: Jacqueline Fernandez to lock horns with Neil Nitin Mukesh in her OTT debut; details inside

Sukesh wants this ‘hangover’ to continue when he will be back to her because it’s an ‘amazing feeling.’

Sukesh Chandrashekhar will take out Jacqueline Fernandez on holiday

In his note further, Sukesh said that he has realized the meaning of love because of Jacqueline and he’s grateful for the same. He said that he is hopeful that he will get a clean chit in all ‘baseless, motivated charges’ against him. He now only looks forward to being madly in love with the actress like ‘before/now/forever’.

Sukesh added that he can’t wait to jet off for a holiday that he promised to her long back. He added, “Sorry I let you down and disappointed you, but I am gonna make up for all of it. Baby, BTW, the jet still has ‘JFS’ on it.”

Jacqueline Fernandez’s fans to get 100 iPhone-15 Pro on actress’ birthday

The con man said that everyone supporting the actress’ hit track Yimmy Yimmy should get ready because the lucky hundred winners will get the iPhone-15 Pro that will be announced on Jacqueline’s birthday. He urged people to continue showering their love on Yimmy Yimmy and make it a blockbuster, chartbuster, and record breaker. “Baby, I am missing you so so much, can’t wait to see you, my Bomma, you are my true soulmate. Blessed to have you in my life,” Sukesh added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez walks the carpet in strapless sequin body-hugging gown and it's breathtaking; PICS

Sukesh Chandrashekhar dedicates Tauba Tauba song to Jacqueline Fernandez

On a concluding note, Sukesh said that he wishes to dedicate his ‘bro Karan Aujla’ song to his baby and also congratulated the singer for Tauba Tauba’s success. He finally signed off by saying, “Lastly, My Vara my baby, I love you, super crazy can’t wait, my birthday girl, to surprise you…. One more time. Jackie my love, I am always on ‘Hangover’ about you.”

The letter comes just a day after Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by ED once again in Sukesh’s infamous money laundering case.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez 'soaks up the sun' in an appliqué sheer dress, her second look from France