Jaya Bachchan’s avatar in Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling’s FIRST LOOK leaves fans jaw-dropped; don’t miss Siddhant Chaturvedi, Wamiqa Gabbi’s fresh pairing

Iconic actress Jaya Bachchan is gearing up to shine in Vikas Bahl's upcoming family entertainer, Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling. The film's announcement came today with two stunning pictures, showcasing the lead trio – Jaya Bachchan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Wamiqa Gabbi – along with the director and producers. Jaya's first look is sure to leave fans speechless!

Ramesh Taurani took to Instagram to unveil Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, sharing first look pictures featuring Jaya Bachchan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The first image captures Jaya in a dynamic singing pose, holding a mic with a bright smile.

Dressed in a white shirt, black skirt, and matching scarf, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress exudes a cool, singer vibe. Behind her, Siddhant and Wamiqa are seen striking a dance pose. Their fresh pairing is unmissable. The film also stars Swanand Kirkire in a pivotal role.

Take a look at the first look below!

The pictures also showcase the director and producers of Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling. Ramesh Taurani, sharing the first look, captioned the post, "Unlocking Love and Laughter. Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling hitting screens in 2025! Are you ready to turn the key?" Fans immediately went wild with excitement over Jaya Bachchan’s stunning look, which left them eagerly anticipating the film’s release.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, where she shared the screen with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. It follows the couple’s journey as they face family opposition and decide to live with each other's families for three months before marriage.

The film, which explores the love story of Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Rani (Alia), despite their cultural differences, received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Jaya's performance as Dhanlakshmi was especially praised by the audiences.

Get ready to see Jaya Bachchan in an iconic new role as she stuns with her captivating first look in Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, marking a memorable performance.

