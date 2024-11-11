After Kalki 2898 AD’s success, Nag Ashwin in talks with Alia Bhatt for another pan-India release? Here’s what we know

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s last release, Kalki 2898 AD, was a smashing hit at the box office, leaving fans inquisitive about what’s next in store for him. Now, a recent report brings fresh excitement, as the director is set to collaborate with Bollywood’s leading lady, Alia Bhatt.

According to Mid-Day, Alia, who is currently busy shooting her spy-universe film with YRF, is also in talks with Nag Ashwin for a pan-India release. The project is said to be female-led, and the actress seems to be a perfect fit for the traits required by the character in the narrative.

A source revealed, “Ashwin has crafted a script focused on a powerful female lead—a character that demands emotional intensity and depth, which is tailor-made for Alia. While the storyline remains a closely guarded secret, the narrative will tackle themes of personal resilience and empowerment in a unique, contemporary setting."

While there has yet to be an official confirmation, a source close to the development, as quoted by Mid-Day, shared that both the director and the actress are quite ambitious about this new project, which has been kept under tight wraps.

Nag Ashwin reportedly approached Alia for the movie due to the amazing female-centric roles she has delivered in her career so far.

Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films, the untitled film is expected to begin shooting in the second half of 2025.

While the news of Alia Bhatt collaborating with Nag Ashwin has already caused quite a stir among her fans, this wouldn’t be the first time that the starlet has worked on a pan-India film helmed by a South filmmaker.

Advertisement

She previously worked with SS Rajamouli in the Ram Charan–Jr NTR starrer RRR, which not only crossed pan-India boundaries but also made a mark on the global stage, earning honors at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards.

The film also won an Oscar for its peppy dance number Naatu Naatu.

On the work front, Nag Ashwin has also gained attention due to the buzz surrounding a potential sequel to the Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan goes Ajith Kumar way; requests his fans to stop attaching prefixes like ‘Ulaganayagan’ to his name