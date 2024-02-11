Karan Singh Grover is okay with Hrithik Roshan getting attention in Fighter; calls Air Force bunch of 'brave people'

Fighter starring Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Hrithik Roshan was released in January 2024. The film is being received well by the audience. Apart from them, Karan Singh Grover also played a pivotal role in Siddharth Anand's directorial. During a new interview, Grover opened up about the cast of the film and revealed that he was not at all worried about Hrithik getting all the attention in the film.

Karan Singh Grover on whether he was afraid of Hrithik Roshan getting limelight in Fighter or not

During a recent interview with the Press Trust of India (PTI), Karan Singh Grover said that he was not afraid of his co-star Hrithik Roshan getting most of the attention in Fighter.

He shared, "I was not afraid of the fact... I mean Hrithik is Hrithik. He has worked hard to be what he is, and he gets attention sometimes even when he doesn't want it. He gets attention from all of us too... It's not like there's ever a fear because that is a different point of view and a different way of thinking which I don't have."

Praising the cast of the film and director Siddharth Anand, Karan further added that the filmmaker molded the characters and helped create the web that holds the emotion, that is love for the country.

Advertisement

He continued, "The Air Force is about a whole bunch of brave people, it's not about one person. So, it never occurred that he will get (all) the attention."

Karan Singh Grover on his character in Fighter

Karan played the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj, one of the officers in the Air Dragons unit in Fighter. During the same interview, Karan spoke about his character and added, "It's amazing that everyone feels I played it well, people cried for my character. That's like the truest form of love."

He further shared that every actor has a dream to touch people's hearts through the characters they play and that has happened with him. Calling himself "lucky," Grover said, "I'm lucky to be a part of this film and to be given this role to play."

Karan Singh Grover reveals he wants to do roles that excite him

The actor also expressed his wish to do every kind of role. Revealing how he does not want to limit himself to anything, Karan said that he is looking at a life with infinite possibilities. Karan said, "That can only happen when you're open to everything and that's how I am. So lots more coming (up)."

ALSO READ: Shekhar Kapur REVEALS Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor were 'very scared' during Mr India release for THIS reason