National Awards 2024: Sharmila Tagore calls Gulmohar ‘favorite film’ as she attends prestigious ceremony; defines her character as 'matriarch’

The 70th National Film Awards are lighting up Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi today (October 8), where Gulmohar, featuring the talented Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore, has taken home three accolades! Celebrating the film's success, Sharmila Tagore declared it her 'favorite' and reflected on her role, revealing, “I was the kind of matriarch.”

At the National Awards 2024 red carpet, Sharmila Tagore spoke with Doordarshan about her character, describing it as a matriarch defined by the director. She expressed her affection for the film, calling it her ‘favorite’ and shared, “I was the kind of matriarch. Meri bohot favorite film hai yeh. That’s why I am here to cheer for Rahul (director). I am so happy.”

Sharmila Tagore shared her excitement about Gulmohar, noting its enduring popularity across all age groups. She emphasized her character’s approachable nature, highlighting that she interacts with everyone without preaching or giving advice. Instead, she remains observant, keeping her door open for anyone who wants to talk, and her granddaughter does. Sharmila expressed joy at the film's success and congratulated director Rahul V. Chittella on his remarkable work.

Sharmila Tagore graced the 70th National Film Awards to support the Gulmohar team, which won three prestigious awards, including Best Hindi Feature Film and Best Dialogues. Additionally, Manoj Bajpayee was honored with a Special Mention award for his remarkable performance in Rahul V. Chittella's direction.

Sharmila Tagore praised Mithun Chakraborty's heartfelt speech at the ceremony after he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award from President Droupadi Murmu. She noted that Mithun Da truly deserved this prestigious honor, describing his speech as 'wonderful'. She expressed her admiration by embracing him, highlighting that his words resonated deeply and were inspired by his genuine experiences. "He really made the show," she remarked, reflecting on the impact of his heartfelt message.

Gulmohar narrates the poignant tale of a family coming together at their ancestral home for one final gathering before it faces demolition to make way for a high-rise. The film also stars Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth, and Amol Palekar, and it is currently available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

