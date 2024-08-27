Kareena Kapoor Khan showers 'love' on birthday girl Neha Dhupia; Ananya Panday calls her 'hot mama', Karisma and others send good wishes

Neha Dhupia turned a year wiser today, August 27. The actress has already jetted off to the Maldives with her husband, Angad Bedi, and both their kids. This morning, she was woken up by the voice of her loving husband, singing Happy Birthday to her in bed. Soon after, she was flooded with warm wishes from her industry friends, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Bebo dropped a stylish monochrome image of Neha Dhupia. Showering hearts on her, the Jaane Jaan actress penned, “Happy birthday Guriq ki mamma. Love you.” She was followed by her sister, Karisma Kapoor, who posted a sweet image of the birthday girl and wrote, “Happy Birthday Neha.”

Next up was actress Shilpa Shetty, who dropped a customized birthday post for the Pink star. Along with a picture of them posing together at an event, she wrote, “Happy Birthday. Wishing you a year full of success and happiness dearest Neha! Big hugs.”

Take a look:

Following suit, Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday penned a sweet post for Neha. She shares a selfie with Dhupia and calls her ‘hot mama.’ Joining her was Malaika Arora, who penned in her post for the Lust Stories actress, “Happy birthday dear neh. Lots a love and happiness.”

Dia Mirza also joined them to wish her pal on her big day. Reposting Neha’s Instagram post, the Dhak Dhak expressed, “Happy birthday meri pyaari patakha @nehadhupia. Love love love always. Shine on.”

Take a look:

A couple of hours ago, Angad Bedi took to his Instagram and dropped multiple images with his lady love. The two images showcased the lovely couple posing in the Maldives with a backdrop of the beautiful blue ocean.

In his heartfelt note for his wife, the Ghoomer actor stated, “Happy birthday to my wonderwoman.. to the mother of our beautiful children.. to the home-maker.. to the one who keeps it all together!!! To the most beautiful woman in the universe.. i love you. A. @nehadhupia.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer Bad Newz.

