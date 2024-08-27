Shilpa Shetty Kundra wears budget friendly sharara set on Krishna Janmashtami 2024 and we love the look

Keeping up with her pre-established reputation as the ethnic wear queen, Shilpa Shetty Kundra managed to make our hearts skip a beat by donning a yellow and white-hued sharara suit set, from Misri by Meghna Nayyar, that was just the most gorgeous piece ever. She managed to let her inner glow shine as she celebrated Janmashtami and walked barefoot to the ISKCON temple with her family, to show her devotion. We loved her super elegant outfit.

So, why don’t we dive right in and take a detailed glance at Shilpa Shetty style statement-worthy suit set for Janmashtami 2024, to get a major dose of ethnic where inspiration from the Bollywood queen herself?

The Sukhee actress’ white and yellow-hued suit literally made her complexion glow. It featured a full-sleeved and upper thigh-length short kurta with a high and sophisticated V-shaped neckline. The slightly loose fit of the same made it a comfortable yet super stylish choice for the auspicious occasion. The whole Kurta was laden with floral-inspired yellow print which honestly glowed against the light base of the piece. We loved the Indian Police Force actress’ Shilpa Shetty Sharara suit look. But the best part of the look was the fact that it was so affordable and budget friendly. The Sweet literally came with a price tag of Rs. 9,950–Isn’t that amazing?

This was paired with a high-waisted and floor-length pair of sharara pants that visibly elevated the whole look. The flowy and well-pleated silhouette and style of the pants literally moved with the actress as she walked ahead gracefully, adding some drama to her classy look. Even the pants were beautifully laden with the same floral print. Shilpa also added a matching yellow dupatta to complete her look. The most shocking twist of this Lok was the fact that she left out sandals to be able walk barefoot to the temple to show her respect to Lord Krishna. We’re feeling super inspired by her.

This Bollywood beauty’s styling finesse goes beyond her outfit. She understands how to elevate up her clothes with just the right accessory choices. Shilpa began with a touch of elegance on her neck, with a layered beaded good necklace that lent an air of royalty and elegance to her suit set. She also added some sparkle to her look with matching droplet earrings. They added bling to the Shilpa Shetty in suit look.

The Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar actress’ hands were also decked with a stack of gold bangles and a matching gold wristwatch to add some class to her look. She also added matching rings to her fingers, providing an extra touch of tradition to her looks—We are in awe of her statement-worthy choices.

Shilpa chose a basic yet beautiful ponytail hairstyle for the occasion. With a well-combed base and a middle parting, she kept it effortlessly elegant. Her dark and luscious locks were fashioned in a sleek way as they cascaded and swayed freely at the back. This was just the perfect choice for such a humid and hot day.

Last but not least, let’s just talk about her makeup game, which was also on fleek. Kundra went with a flawless ans radiant matte-finish base to start off her look. To enhance the glam level, she used a subtle touch of blush and eyeshadow. She also added rich pretty pinkish-nude matter lipstick to add a touch color to the whole look. We really admire her choices.

So, what did you think of Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s latest suit look? Are you feeling inspired by the Shilpa Shetty outfit to rock a similar floral sharara suit look for an upcoming event or auspicious occasion? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

