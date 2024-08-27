Ananya Panday serves fashionable corporate core fit in blue pinstriped set ft a vest and leggings, and we love this look on our BAE

Ananya Panday was recently spotted in Mumbai promoting her upcoming project, Call Me Bae. She chose a sleek and trendy outfit featuring a pinstriped set which included a fitted vest and leggings from the brand Norma Kamali.

Ananya’s outfit featured a striking blue vest with a V-neckline. The vest had a slim-fit design that accentuated her curves and had a racerback style. In addition, it was designed with a zip closure to provide a tidy and smooth look. The vest fitted perfectly on her body creating a flattering silhouette.

She wore the vest along with leggings of the same shade, which had thin white lines printed all along the length. The leggings provided a snug fit, sitting on her curves like a glove and emphasized her toned legs. This gave the outfit an element of class because everything matched perfectly.

To complement her stylish outfit, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress accessorized with black heels that added a bit of height to her ensemble. She chose round silver earrings and matching rings, which added subtle shine to her outfit.

Her make-up was on point, featuring a glossy finish that added a radiant appearance. She opted for blushed cheeks and brown-tinted lip gloss that perfectly matched her outfit’s color scheme.

Her brows were impeccably shaped and her eyeliner was sharp and on fleek, adding definition to her eyes. A soft wash of pink on her eyelids brought a touch of color to her makeup. Her hair was parted in the middle and styled straight, completing her look.

Pinstripes have become a popular trend in fashion and there are a few good reasons why this pattern has made a comeback. The patterns give off a polished and professional vibe and instantly make you look put-together. The pattern also gives a slimming effect to those who want to look leaner and taller.

Ananya Panday’s outfit is just right for work meetings or for a fun brunch with your pals. As Ananya continues to promote Call Me Bae, we are excited to see what other fashion-forward outfits the actress will showcase. She is certainly someone to keep an eye on in the fashion world because of her remarkable fashion sense and ability to pull of all outfits!

