Kareena Kapoor reveals she loved playing THIS character as she drops THROWBACK video from film

Kareena Kapooor Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. She has portrayed some of the most iconic and memorable characters on the silver screen and fans have loved it all. Well, one such role that she has played, and which has been loved by fans even today is that of Dolly Mishra from Omkara. Today she shared a throwback video featuring her from the 2006 film.

Kareena Kapoor shares clip from Omkara

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video shared by a fan page. The video is a collage of several scenes of her from Omkara. Indeed, Bebo looks beautiful in the clip. The fan page wrote ‘Dolly deserved better’ on the clip.

Sharing this clip, Kareena wrote, “God how I loved playing Dolly” with a red heart emoji.

Check out the post: