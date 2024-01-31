Kartik Aaryan’s transformation for Chandu Champion makes Arjuna Awardee Virdhawal Khade feel unfit; see PIC

Kartik Aaryan has a huge fan following and his fans love him. They love to see the actor on the silver screen. Well, after the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming movie Chandu Champion which is a true story based on the life of freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar. The actor has been dropping BTS stills from the movie and it is evident that he has undergone a massive transformation for this role. But now, renowned sportsperson and Arjuna Awardee Virdhawal Khade heaped praises on the actor and raved about his incredible transformation.

Virdhawal Khade praises Kartik Aaryan

Taking to his Instagram handle, Virdhawal Khade shared a picture of him posing with Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan. In the snap, we can see the actor sporting a toned look in a black shirt that had its first few buttons open. On one side stood the sportsperson while on the other side, the director clicked the selfie. Virdhawal in the caption thanked Kabir Khan for having him involved in his first Bollywood experience ever. He also praised Kartik for his transformation.

He wrote, “Super thrilled to be a part of #chanduchampion! Thank you @kabirkhankk boss for having me involved in my first #bollywood experience! Still feels like a dream! (No I am not acting in it ) Amazed by the progress @kartikaaryan has made in the past 8-10 months! Shocked and happy as well about the fact that he has made me feel unfit and a little fat. Can’t wait to watch #chanduchampion on the big screen soon!"

Advertisement

Check it out:

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion has been directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is based on the life of freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar who became the first Paralympic gold medalist from India. After finishing their London schedule in August, the team headed to Kashmir in September for the next schedule. Chandu Champion will be released in 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is also set to star in Aashiqui 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively informed that he is teaming up with Shimit Amin for a period musical film.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan's bodyguard meets with road accident; Chandu Champion actor extends support