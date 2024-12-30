Khushi Kapoor showers big love on birthday girl Anshula; Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and more write heartfelt notes

Khushi Kapoor shares a lovely bond with her sisters Janhvi and Anshula Kapoor along with brother Arjun Kapoor. Hence, on Anshula’s 34th birthday, The Archies debutant took to social media to shower the birthday girl with big love. Khushi was joined by Arjun, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and others who also penned sweet wishes for her.

On December 29, 2024, Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and wished her sister Anshula Kapoor on her birthday. The actress dropped a lovely picture with the birthday girl, dressed in traditional outfits. Captioning it, she penned, “Happy birthday to the best. Love you.”

Along with Khushi, veteran Indian actor, Anil Kapoor, who is the chachu of the four siblings, also made sure to wish the birthday girl on her special day. Hence, the Fighter actor reshared a picture of her from her Instagram account and penned, “Happy Birthday, Anshula! Wishing you a day as amazing as you are, filled with love, laughter, and all your favourite things. Here’s to a year full of endless possibilities and happiness!”

Shanaya Kapoor also wished her ‘Ansh Didi’ on her big day. With a collage featuring all the cousins, she stated, “Love you so much. You’re the best and everyone’s rock.”

Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor wasn’t behind in wishing his sister on her 34th birthday. In fact, he took to his social media handle and dropped an old picture featuring their mom Mona, Anshula, and himself. The Singham Again actor also penned a heartfelt note for the young lady.

In the caption, Arjun stated, “Happy birthday to the one person that watches over me (literally) while having a strawberry milkshake & has her eyes on the next glass !!! Feels good to always have u around even though now ur a jet setter globe trotter & a working Wonder Woman !!! Stay happy stay blessed & always do the right thing (that is to shop for me on ur holidays) !!! Love u to infinity & beyond @anshulakapoor.”

Take a look:

Their cousin Rhea Kapoor also shared Anshula’s smiling picture on her IG stories and said, “Happy Birthday to my sunshine girl. Will make you mac and cheese all day everyday always.” Celebs like Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Manish Malhotra also wished Anshula on her birthday.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina make twinning the cutest holiday trend in their cozy matching sweaters