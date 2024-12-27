Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina make twinning the cutest holiday trend in their cozy matching sweaters

The fresh Bollywood couple Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina inspired us with their phenomenal style as they brought-in Christmas together. So, if you're planning to twin with your partner this season, take notes from Khushi and Vedang’s chic, coordinated outfits, which effortlessly blend style, comfort, and festive style. Let’s take a closer look.

In a lovely green sweater from Marks and Spencer with bright red, adorable Christmas prints, Khushi Kapoor looked very chic for the holiday. Such a festive sweater gave her outfit a lovely, relaxed, warm, yet very stylish touch. To add an air of layering, Khushi wore a sleek black turtleneck top underneath her sweater, making everything comfortable and warm and adding an edge of elegance to her look.

She took her Christmas look a notch further with a black pleated skirt that added some fun movement to the outfit. Khushi completed her look with net stockings for a slight bold edge, keeping the vibe light-hearted.

Vedang Raina wore a black sweater with cute reindeer prints, which went well with Khushi's Christmas-themed attire. The festive prints on the sweater made a lovely combination with his red Christmas prints, while the black made it all very subtle and stylish.

Vedang wore a crisp white collared shirt under the sweater, making his casual Christmas look a little smarter. The entire combination of the festive sweater and the collared shirt makes him look both relaxed and refined.

Khushi’s jewelry game was spot on. She kept her accessories minimal yet quite classy. She opted for a chain with little charms on it and matched it with small earrings. The bright red Chanel purse added a great pop of color and elegance to the outfit. To finish off the whole look, Khushi Kapoor donned long black Celine boots, which made a perfect statement and were again quite comfy yet chic.

Khushi's makeup is bright and dewy, complementing her relaxed holiday look. Her kohl-rimmed eyes and enough mascara helped her eyes pop. She added a rosy touch to her cheeks to bring out the healthy glow on her face. Glossy pink lips completed the look with a feminine touch. Her soft curls framed her face, adding to the easy-going spirit of the attire.

This holiday season, be inspired by Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina to create co-ord couple outfits. Their effortlessly chic looks show that with the right combination of prints, accessories, and makeup, it is possible to easily twin with your partner.

