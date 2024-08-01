Who is Kabir Bahia? Everything you need to know about Kriti Sanon's rumored beau vacationing with her in Greece

Kriti Sanon is currently having the time of her life in Greece as she celebrated her birthday in a foreign land with her friends and family. The actress also dropped several images from her vacation making netizens speculate they were clicked by her rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia.

Some eagle-eyed fans also spotted some striking similarities in the images of Kriti and Kabir’s pictures, convincing others that they are vacationing together. If you’re thinking who this lucky man is, then fret not. We got you covered!

Who is Kabir Bahia?

Reportedly born in November 1999, Kabir Bahia is a UK-based business scion who finished his schooling at a boarding school called Millfield in 2018, situated in England. Kriti Sanon’s rumored boyfriend belongs to a rich family. He is the founder of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited. Kabir is born to Kuljinder Bahia who owns Southall Travel, a leading UK-based travel agency.

Kabir Bahia’s connection with MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya

Kabir is interested in cricket who himself played cricket in school. He shares a close bond with Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and is reportedly a family member of the Indian cricketer’s wife, Sakshi Dhoni. There are several images of him with the Dhoni family indicative of the relationship he shares with them.

Kabir also attended Hardik Panday and Natasa Stankovic's Udaipur wedding, back in 2023. He is also among the people who vacation with Sakshi and Dhoni and is an acquaintance of Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, and others. He also celebrated New Year 2024 in Dubai with Kriti, her sister Nupur Sanon, MS Dhoni, and Sakshi.

Advertisement

About Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia’s relationship

Reports of the National Award-winning actress dating Kabir spread like wildfire when images from their Holi celebration, back in April 2024, went viral. He also shares a special friendship with Kriti’s sister Nupur. Rumor has it that it was Nupur who introduced them to each other.

As the Mili actress celebrated her 34th birthday, he also allegedly joined the Sanon sisters in the celebration in Greece. The internet got buzzing when both Kriti and Kabir were spotted wearing the same black shrug during their vacation. What do you think? Will they make their relationship official soon?

ALSO READ: PICS: Kriti Sanon and her rumored BF Kabir Bahia spotted wearing same shrug during their Greece vacation