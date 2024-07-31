Kriti Sanon vibes with sister Nupur during their Greece vacation and it screams sibling goals; WATCH

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Crew, enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Kriti often shares glimpses of herself on Instagram, be it her photoshoots or fun pictures with her sister, Nupur Sanon.

The Crew actress recently celebrated her birthday in Greece with her sister Nupur and close friends. A new visual of the Sanon sisters has caught our attention, courtesy Kriti's Instagram handle.

Kriti Sanon is enjoying with her sister Nupur Sanon in Greece

On July 30, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share a video of herself with her sister Nupur Sanon. In her Instagram story, Kriti and Nupur can be seen having a great time in Greece during the golden hour.

The Sanon sisters are flaunting their temporary white tattoos on their eyes and neck areas as they channel their boho vibes. While Kriti looks gorgeous in a black polka dot bralette and printed shrug, Nupur twinned her black outfit with her.

The Crew actress wrote a sweet caption for Nupur that reads, "Golden hour. Vibing with my boho baby."

Here's the screenshot of her Instagram story:

Here's the video in discussion:

Kriti Sanon flew to London with Nupur

Last week, Kriti Sanon jetted off to London ahead of her birthday along with her sister Nupur Sanon. Kriti also posted their picture as they headed to the city.

While Kriti smiled in the photo, the Filhaal actress posed with a pout. "Vacay time. #LondonDiaries," her caption read. The sisters were accompanied by Nupur's rumored beau, Stebin Ben.

Kriti also went to Greece to celebrate her big day. The actress was spotted with her rumored NRI boyfriend, Kabir Bahia on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Kriti Sanon wants to collaborate with Nupur Sanon

In an earlier Pinkvilla Masterclass, Kriti Sanon expressed her desire to work with Nupur Sanon. Kriti was asked if the audience would get to watch the Sanon sisters in a film.

"Me and Nupur, that would be great. We have done a lot of ads together actually," the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress shared.

Kriti Sanon has an upcoming film, Do Patti in her kitty. She will share screen space with Kajol in her debut production venture.

