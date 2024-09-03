Laila Majnu duo Imtiaz Ali-Sajid Ali throw major hint for another classic love story in making; 'Sabki kahani likhi huyi hai'

Imtiaz Ali has proved his mettle as a skilled filmmaker and screenwriter. But in 2018, he collaborated with his brother Sajid Ali in his debut directorial movie, Laila Majnu. Even though the romantic film didn’t do great business upon its release, it gained popularity over the years. Hence, the makers decided to re-release it in theaters again. While the movie is doing positively, the duo hinted at joining hands for another possible love story.

A couple of hours ago, Imtiaz Ali dropped a piece of paper decorated with leaves at the border. In the center, it read Laila Majnu. The poster also mentioned some of the epic love stories like Sohni-Mahiwal, Sassi-Punnu, Mirza-Sahiba, Heer-Ranjha, Shireen-Farhad, and Romeo-Juliet. Making fans curious, he wrote in the captions, ““sabki kahani likhi hui hai….” how about the next Love Legend?!!”

Take a look:

As Sajid and Imtiaz's film, film Laila Majnu, showed a positive trend at the box office, actor Avinash Tiwary, who leads the movie along with Triptii Dimri, took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed his delight.

In his post, he penned, "Thank you for all the love...I have always believed there is a huge segment of the audience that doesn't raise its voice... but Jo nahi bolte, Woh jab Bolte hain toh Kya Kamaal Bolte hain! (Those who do not speak, when they speak, they speak so amazingly!) Thank you to the audience...This is your victory...I know it was personal for you."

Dimri also dropped a video showcasing the BTS of the film's re-release in cinema halls. In the caption, she mentioned that the group hug said it all. She added, "We're all extremely happy with the kind of love our film is getting ....I remember 6 years ago when the film released, there were literally 10 people in the theatre.. and cut to last night there was hardly any place for us to sit…. I am crying happy tears… this film is a piece of my heart, and I am so very grateful for all your love….. Thank you #lailamajnu in theatres again."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Triptii will be next seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao. She is also a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Dhadak 2.

