Laila Majnu Re-Release Box Office: Imtiaz Ali film scripts history; Crosses original run in 4 days flat

Laila Majnu, presented by Imtiaz Ali, directed by Sajid Ali and starring Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary was not well received in theatres when it released back in 2018. The movie only managed to collect around Rs 2.20 crore nett in its original run and was classified a theatrical disaster. The romantic-tragedy got its due on digital and eventually became a cult. 6 years after its release, Laila Majnu was re-released in theatres courtesy the lack of new releases and the results were shocking, in a great way.

Laila Majnu Finds A New Life In Re-Release; Crosses Collections Of Original Run In 4 Days; Monday Extraordinary

The movie in its re-release collected Rs 30 lakh on Cinema Lovers Day. It then grew by 150 percent on Saturday to add Rs 75 lakh and then collected Rs 1 crore on Sunday, taking the weekend total to Rs 2.05 crore. The biggest shocker was when the Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary film netted Rs 60 lakh on Monday, a number double of its opening day. PVRInox has contributed Rs 2.40 crore (gross). With this, the four day total of Laila Majnu in its re-release stands at Rs 2.65 crore. In just four days, Laila Majnu in its re-release has crossed the collections that it registered in its original run. Going by how the movie is trending, it's hard to put a number of how much the movie will make in its second innings. Yes, there are many Independence Day releases but the Imtiaz Ali presentation should get decent showcasing to keep putting up numbers.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Laila Majnu In Its Re-Release Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 30 lakh 2 Rs 75 lakh 3 Rs 1 crore 4 Rs 60 lakh Total Rs 2.65 crore in 4 days

Imtiaz Ali And Phenomenal Re-Release Reception, A Match Made In Heaven

Laila Majnu's total collections are Rs 4.85 crore nett. By the end of the week, it shall be over 6 crore. Imtiaz Ali, for the third time, has proven that his cinema has a cult audience. Jab We Met is one of the most successful Indian films in re-release, Rockstar fired all guns earlier this year and now Laila Majnu is doing what it couldn't, when it first released in theatres. The thumping reception to his re-releases only shows that his brand of cinema has found whole-hearted acceptance.

Laila Majnu In Select Theatres Across India

Pinkvilla will keep you updated about Laila Majnu's box office. Have you seen Laila Majnu at a theatre near you, yet?

