Pushpa 2: Aamir Khan sends congratulatory message to team of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer for ‘blockbuster success’

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil’s Pushpa 2 was released in the theaters earlier this month on December 5. The film turned out to be a mammoth success with huge collections at the box office. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan Productions has extended their heartwarming wishes to the entire team of Pushpa 2 with a special message.

On December 31, the Aamir Khan Productions’ Instagram page shared a story to extend their special wishes to the team of Pushpa 2 on the remarkable success. The message on the note read, "Huge congratulations from AKP to the entire team of PUSHPA 2: THE RULE" for the blockbuster success of the film! Wishing you continued success onwards and upwards. Love, Team AKP," and tagged the entire team alongside.

It included the production house Mythri Movie Makers, Allu Arjun, director Sukumar Bandreddi, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Reacting to the wishes, Sukumar thanked Khan’s production house for the sweet gesture.

Take a look

Following the success of Pushpa 2, Pinkvilla recently reported that Allu Arjun, after dedicating himself entirely to the role, has trimmed his long beard and hair after 5 years . "AA will be seen in a new look soon and is ready to upload photos on social media," revealed a source.

Interestingly, during one of the promotional events in Mumbai for Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun revealed that his daughter Arha maintained a distance from him because of his beard. He shared that he had been shooting for the film for almost five years, including both parts. The PAN-India star admitted that he was eagerly waiting for the film to be completed so that he could shave.

Advertisement

"My daughter doesn’t come to me because I can’t kiss her since I’ve had a beard. I haven’t kissed her properly in the last three to four years,” he said.

According to Pinkvilla's box-office analysis, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has collected ₹693.75 crore at the box office as of its fourth Monday.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan will be returning with his highly-anticipated film, Sitaare Zameen Par . While speaking with Deadline Hollywood at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah earlier this month, Aamir confirmed that the film is in the post-production stage and is expected to release in mid-2025.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon and rumored BF Kabir Bahia’s chemistry leaves fans shipping them as they groove to Kya Hua Tera Vada; Nupur and MS Dhoni join